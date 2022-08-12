What’s On In Zurich Mid August 2022

The big event this weekend is Street Parade on 13th August from 1pm till midnight. If crowds and loud music aren’t your thing you may fancy going for a hike & you can see some great suggestions suggestions here. Or you may prefer an excursion not far from Zurich – see here. Do also check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here. More events on right now include the Seenachtfest in Rapperswil from 12th – 14th August, the Schlauer Bauer Openair and the Winterthur Musikwochen (details listed below). Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Festival Des Arts Gourmet Festival at the Waldhaus Flims on 28th August.

The DolderWellen Openair Cinema is on daily until 21st August as it the Allianz Openair Cinema at Zurichhorn. You can see all the Openair Cinemas listed here and the Openair Concerts and Festivals here. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here). The weather is forecast to be cooler next week but in case it’s not, you can always check out our 11 Ways to Cool Down in a Sweltering Summer in Zurich here. If you fancy working in education you might be interested in signing up for the Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning. Whatever you do have fun & do check back on this list as we often update it during the week!

Things To Do In Zurich Mid August 2022

WINTERTHUR MUSIKWOCHEN 10th – 21st AUGUST: The Winterthur Musikwochen is back for 2022 and the line up is all confirmed and you can buy tickets already. See details here.

SCHLAUER BAUER OPENAIR WETZIKON 12th – 13th AUGUST: This Openair is taking place at the Kulturfabrik in Wetzikon on 12th & 13th August. See the Schlauer Bauer Program here.

SEENACHTFEST RAPPERSWIL-JONA 12th – 14th AUGUST: Music, fireworks, food and drinks and lots more. Find out all about the Seenachtfest which is back again this year from 12th – 14th August on the lakeside at Rapperswil-Jona. See details here.

STREET PARADE 13th AUGUST: Street Parade is back in Zurich on Saturday 13th August from 1pm till midnight. Don’t forget to keep hydrated and wear good footwear as it’s bound to be both very busy and very hot! Read all about Street parade here.

STREET PARADE DAY RAVE WITH DJs AT AMERON ZURICH SAT 13th AUG 12 – 19.00: Why not enjoy the very special party vibes at Ameron Zurich with a bottle of champagne, free flow wine, beer, water and soft drinks, a delicious street food buffet at Studio Bellerive, a dance floor with DJ Alex Constanzo and DJ Muri as well as a Chillout Lounge. Hurry and get your ticket here!

DJ SOLARDO AT THE PENTHOUSE ZURICH SAT 13th AUG: After Street Parade why not take the shuttle service from Zurich to The Penthouse at the FIVE hotel and continue the fun? Enjoy the rooftop bar and nightclub for a legendary party with the Mancunian DJ duo Solardo. General entry ticket from CHF 30. Minimum spend tables available on request. For more information see here. Or call: 078 410 55 83

LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL UNTIL 13th AUGUST: How about a trip to beautiful Locarno for the film festival taking place from 3rd – 13th August? Find out all about it here.

TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 14th AUGUST: Another opportunity to get involved and help to keep Zurich clean and tidy. Trash Hero are very welcoming and everything is provided – you just need to volunteer a couple of hours of your time and wear good shoes, old clothes and bring some water. It will start at 2pm on Sunday 14th August and last 2 hours. The meet up venue will be announced a few days beforehand. See details here.

RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE 15th AUGUST – 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accrues designers will have a pop-up store in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from Monday 15th August until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss their wonderful designs made out of recycled materials.

THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 18th AUGUST – 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.

HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL WORKOUT EVENT ZURICH 19th & 26th AUGUST: Join Nora for a Haute Contour Facial Workout at 6.30pm on either 19th or 26th August to get yourself ready for the weekend! It takes place at Soul City in 8004 Zurich. Tickets go fast so grab yours now here.

LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST 19th AUG – 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.

LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN EVENT 20th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich set to take place on 20th August (reserve date 27th August). It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a small inflatable. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.

THE GOLDEN FESTIVAL HERRLIBERG 19th – 21st AUGUST: The Golden Festival of Classical Music takes place from 19th – 21st July. Tickets are on sale now.

ZURICRIT FIXED GEAR CRITERIUM BIKE RACE 20th AUG: Interested in bike racing? Zuricrit is taking place on 20th August at Anny-Klawa-Platz in 8004 Zurich. Find out all about this speed racing event here.

ALEX LAKE ZURICH DAY PARTY 21st AUGUST FROM 1pm: Enjoy a fabulous celebration right on the lake at the Alex Lake Zurich Hotel. Tickets include culinary delights from Michael Schuler, a smoothie bar from Jelmoli, drinks by World Class Winner 2021 Switzerland Matteo Moscatelli, entertainment with the PHLY BOYS and DJ Minus 8, MUMM champagne, water and wine. Get your tickets here.

THE DOLDERWELLEN OPEN AIR CINEMA UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Dolder Wellen Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Find out all about it here.

THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL ON NOW UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT NIEDERDORF ZURICH 26th – 28th AUGUST: The Dörflifäscht is back in the Niederdorf once again. Join all the festivities on 26th – 28th August and have fun!

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION 9th AUGUST – 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

TOP TIPS ON KEEING COOL IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: It’s been hot for a while now in Zurich and if you’re still looking for ideas on things to do to keep you cool – take a look at Lillybel’s top tips here.

NIGHT MARKET AT MICAS GARTEN 27th AUGUST: MICAS Garten is still on at Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich and they have a few interesting things like their second Night Market on 27th August and a Street Art exhibition called RULES CHANGE! from 25th Aug – 11th September. Find out more about MICAS Garten here.

ORGANISED TOUR OF GROSSMÜNSTER CHURCH 29th AUG: If you’re interested in a tour of the Grossmünster (in German) on 6th August at 11am or on Monday 29th August at 6pm please take a look here.

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 3rd SEPT: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September (except for13th & 14th August). Read all about it here.

AROSA CLASSIC CAR EVENT 1st-4th SEPT: Love classic cars? Why not make your way over to beautiful Arosa and check out the Arosa ClassicCar event running from 1st – 4th September. Find out more about this ClassicCar event here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer months. Take a look here.

ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH

COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.