Zurich Openair Music Festival

23rd – 27th August 2022

Fancy going to Zurich Openair this year? Located close to Zurich Airport this popular music festival takes place over five days and there’s a great line up starting on Tuesday 23rd August with the finale on Saturday 27th August.

It’s a feast of electronic and rock music with the Arctic Monkeys opening the festival! See the schedule on the photo below for details of the bands playing – and there will be plenty of additional ones too!

Schedule Of Play Zurich Open Air Concert 2022

When: 23rd – 27th August 2022

Where: Flughofstrasse, 8152 Glattbrugg (Not far from Zurich Airport)

Tickets: From CHF 114 upwards. Camping from CHF 30 upwards.

See Google route planner here.

Get there via Public Transport.

Get your tickets here.

Visit the Zurich Openair Festival Website here.

All photos courtesy of Zurich Openair Festival and Geoff Pegler

**************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

***************************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

****************************