Zurich Openair Music Festival
23rd – 27th August 2022
Fancy going to Zurich Openair this year? Located close to Zurich Airport this popular music festival takes place over five days and there’s a great line up starting on Tuesday 23rd August with the finale on Saturday 27th August.
It’s a feast of electronic and rock music with the Arctic Monkeys opening the festival! See the schedule on the photo below for details of the bands playing – and there will be plenty of additional ones too!
Schedule Of Play Zurich Open Air Concert 2022
When: 23rd – 27th August 2022
Where: Flughofstrasse, 8152 Glattbrugg (Not far from Zurich Airport)
Tickets: From CHF 114 upwards. Camping from CHF 30 upwards.
See Google route planner here.
Get there via Public Transport.
Visit the Zurich Openair Festival Website here.
All photos courtesy of Zurich Openair Festival and Geoff Pegler
