ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022 at Kongresshaus Zurich – Win Tickets!

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022

13th – 16th October 2022

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022 at The Kongresshaus Zurich

The Art International 24th Fair of Modern and Contemporary is taking place again this year from 13th – 16th October 2022. This time it will be at the Kongresshaus in Zurich. This central location is ideal to get to as it is right in the heart of the city, close to Bürkliplatz.

Artwork / Photo credit: Linmay Komine: in the air, Courtesy of Smart Ship Gallery, Tokyo Japan

Win Free Tickets for Art International 2022 Zurich

As a long time partner of Art International, once again we have 100 tickets to the be won for the Art International Fair! So why not enter here to win your FREE ticket! To enter, simply mention a) your name and b) put ARTINT2022 in the subject line. Good luck!

The prize draw will take place at midnight on 10th October 2022 and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards!

Below you can see some of the exhibits which will be on display at the exhibition as well as full information on the exhibition.

Artwork / Photo credit: Daniela Gauch: Ignorieren, Courtesy of Gauch, Küssnacht CH

Artwork / Photo credit: Laprokay: Turicum, Courtesy of Prokai, Neerach CH

Art International 2022 Zurich

Zurich’s Art International Festival is one of the most important and established public and art trade fairs in Switzerland, it offers a wide range of international art. It was founded in 1999 and first exhibited at the Kongresshaus.

A Wide Variety Of Art In All Formats

The event showcases a wide variety of exhibits, from multimedia, photography, and installations, to classical painting and sculpture. The artwork comes in a variety of sizes and formats and can be figurative, abstract or conceptual. The works shown are by both new and established artists, at a variety of price points. The art is as diverse and fascinating as the artists themselves and many are often present at the event. It also offers a great opportunity to see a wealth of different artwork in one place and in particular it’s a great showcase for contemporary art.

Exhibitors – Artist and Galleries 2022

Art International Zurich 2022 Opening Hours

Thursday 13th October: 6 – 9 p.m. (Vernissage)

Friday 14th October: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Ticketcorner.ch)

Saturday 15th October: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Ticketcorner.ch)

Sunday 16th October: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Ticketcorner.ch)

Tickets

Day ticket: CHF 20.00

Students: CHF 10.00

Children up to 16: free (accompanied by an adult)

Vernissage: CHF 30 – or Free admission for VIP-cardholders

Tickets at Ticketcorner.ch or at the box office

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 1, 8002, Zurich, Switzerland

Transport: Tram stop Bürkliplatz or Stockerstrasse, Car parks at Park Hyatt Hotel or Bleicherweg

When: 13th – 16th October 2022

