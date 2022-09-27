Best Things To Do in Lugano: Walk The Olive Path from Gandria to Lugano

Walk The Olive Grove Trail in Lugano From Gandria

If you’re in Lugano and looking for something different to do, how about going on the Olive Grove Trail? It’s a fairly easy hike and although it has a few steep steps early and a bit of an incline towards the end, it is in general fairly flat. Most of all it is extremely scenic, and it is something you can do any time of year.

We did the walk, known as “Sentiero dell’Olivo” in Italian, in mid September and it really still did look like Summer! In fact it’s a great idea to make a half day excursion of it and perhaps combine it with lunch in one of the restaurants in Gandria. Rather than walking all the way to Gandria and back (or going by bus), we set off by boat which also gave us more great views of the town and the surrounding countryside.

The Pantone Colours of Ticino

Interestingly, Ticino has a special partnership with Pantone Color Institute, whereby a selection of 10 colours have been chosen to represent the various colours of Ticino and its wide range of experiences. They are: Ticino Camellia Pink, Ticino Chestnut Brown, Bellinzona Fortress Grey, Valle di Blenio Sunrise Yellow, Brissago Blue, Mogno Marble White, Lugano Sunset Orange, Valle di Muggio Green, Mendrisiotto Wine Red and of course, Gandria Olive Green.

On the Olive Trail you get to enjoy a fabulous nature walk surrounded by the lovely olive green colour as well as various other shades of green and blue.

Take A Boat To Gandria to Join the Olive Grove Trail in Lugano

We started off from the Hotel Villa Castagnola where we were staying, which is located very close to Monte Brè, in the eastern part of town. We took the number 2 bus to Central then walked from the Central bus station to Lugano Centrale port, where we boarded our boat. From Lugano to Gandria it doesn’t take long at all but I do really love the views you get from the back of the boat as you depart the port. The boat also stops at Lugano Paradiso, so if you’re staying in that part of Lugano, this port would be more convenient.

Walking Through Ancient Olive Tree Land

It’s a lovely boat journey and it didn’t take long before we had arrived in Gandria and were at the start of our walk.

The olive path takes you through land where ancient olive trees used to grow and where they are now introducing new olive trees once more. In fact when you arrive at Gandria landing station look out for a huge 10 m high olive tree with a 45cm diameter trunk! It is well known and is called the ‘Olivo di Carlin’.

The path is well signposted (in four languages) and is easily identified by the green olive logo. Along the route there are 18 information stations telling you all about the history of the olive tree, how it is cultivated and what its oil can be used for.

The path between Castagnola and Gandria runs close to the lake most of the time and you can enjoy breath taking views all the way along. At one point you will pass by Villa Heleneum, a convention venue, which has a pretty little garden which is open to the public. It is definitely worth stopping to admire the little garden and the villa. In front of the villa there are steps leading down to the lake, which makes it a popular bathing spot for locals.

The Olive Grove Trail Now A Very Popular Walk in Lugano

The “Friends of the Olive Tree” association came up with the idea for the Olive Grove Trail in collaboration with the Fund of Naturalistic and Archeological Sites in Gandria and it has become a very popular walk for tourists and locals alike.

The Olive Grove Trail Can Be Done In Either Direction

We began our walk in Gandria, but you can of course begin your walk in Castagnola and when you get to Gandria either take the boat back to Lugano, or take the local bus.

As well as olive trees you will see all manner of other trees and shrubs along the way.

Cool Off After The Olive Grove Trail with A Swim

If you’re going in Summer, don’t forget to pack your swimsuit as you may wish to cool off with a refreshing swim in the Lake afterwards.

Don’t Forget To Take With you

Trainers or Hiking boots

Sun hat or cap or waterproofs sending on weather

Water-bottle

Sunglasses

Sun cream

Swimsuit and towel for swimming

Phone / Camera

Snacks if wished

Other Things To Do When In Lugano

Other things you may wish to do whilst in Lugano include:

This Article was written in collaboration with Ticino Tourism but all views are our own.

