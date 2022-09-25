Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food

at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy

Fancy a trip to Italy to enjoy delicious regional food and wine in a beautiful setting? Then the 68th edition of the Pavia Autumn Festival might be something for you! If you love good food and wine and would enjoy experiencing it in its natural, local setting, why not visit the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy?

So where is Pavia? It’s actually not too far at all from its well known neighbour Milan! In fact this little town is often overshadowed by its neighbouring city, but it’s actually only a 30 minute train ride from Milan.

After a gap of 2 years the Autumno Pavese in Pavia will be taking place from 30th September to 3rd October attracting foodies from all over Europe and indeed further afield too! They will be flocking to the Palazzo Esposizioni at the Piazzale Europa in Pavia, to enjoy food tastings, of regional food and wine, talks and networking events as well as live cook-offs.

It’s a food and wine festival which is very close to the hearts of the people of Pavia and full of tradition. Key delicacies to look out for are the local rice, cured meats and the regional wines. In particular there will be plenty of “rice” tastings based on Carnaroli da Carnaroli Pavese and as well as other local specialities and plenty of wine to taste. The exhibition opens on Friday 30th September from 5pm until midnight and continues on Saturday from 3 pm to midnight, Sunday from 10am to midnight and the last day is on Monday from 5pm to midnight.

You can get tickets from the Autumno Pavese Website here.

Autumno Pavese 2022

Where: Palazzo Esposizioni at the Piazzale Europa in Pavia

Address: Piazzale Europa, 27100 Pavia PV, Italy

When: 30th September – 3rd October 2022

With photos courtesy of the Aumuno Pavese

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************