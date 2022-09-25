Home » Food and Drink » Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy
Food and DrinkThings To DoTravelWine & Wine Tasting

Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy

Autumn Pavese 30th September to 3rd October 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food

at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy

Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy

Fancy a trip to Italy to enjoy delicious regional food and wine in a beautiful setting? Then the 68th edition of the Pavia Autumn Festival might be something for you! If you love good food and wine and would enjoy experiencing it in its natural, local setting, why not visit the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy?

Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy

So where is Pavia? It’s actually not too far at all from its well known neighbour Milan! In fact this little town is often overshadowed by its neighbouring city, but it’s actually only a 30 minute train ride from Milan.

After a gap of 2 years the Autumno Pavese in Pavia will be taking place from 30th September to 3rd October attracting foodies from all over Europe and indeed further afield too! They will be flocking to the Palazzo Esposizioni at the Piazzale Europa in Pavia, to enjoy food tastings, of regional food and wine, talks and networking events as well as live cook-offs.

Enjoy Delicious Italian Regional Food at the Autunno Pavese in Pavia Italy

It’s a food and wine festival which is very close to the hearts of the people of Pavia and full of tradition. Key delicacies to look out for are the local rice, cured meats and the regional wines. In particular there will be plenty of “rice” tastings based on Carnaroli da Carnaroli Pavese and as well as other local specialities and plenty of wine to taste. The exhibition opens on Friday 30th September from 5pm until midnight and continues on Saturday from 3 pm to midnight, Sunday from 10am to midnight and the last day is on Monday from 5pm to midnight.

You can get tickets from the Autumno Pavese Website here. 

Autumno Pavese 2022

Where: Palazzo Esposizioni at the Piazzale Europa in Pavia

Address: Piazzale Europa, 27100 Pavia PV, Italy

When: 30th September – 3rd October 2022

Visit the Autumn Pavese website here

With photos courtesy of the Aumuno Pavese

*** Articles You May Like ***

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022 at Kongresshaus Zurich – Win Tickets!

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

Treno Gottardo Offer: Travel To Ticino From CHF 20 Return!

*****************************

You may also like

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022 at Kongresshaus Zurich –...

What’s On In Zurich End of September 2022

Women’s Expo At The Park Hyatt Zurich

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

What’s On In Zurich Late September 2022

Treno Gottardo Offer: Travel To Ticino From CHF...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid September...

FOOD Zurich 8th – 18th September 2022

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of September 2022

The Wonderful Pumpkin Exhibition at the Jucker Farm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security