FOOD Zurich 8th – 18th September 2022

FOOD Zurich - Zurich's Annual Festival of Food

Seventh Edition of FOOD Zurich 8th – 18th September 2022

The seventh edition of FOOD Zurich is taking place from 8th – 18th September. With 106 events over 11 days in a variety of different venues – 54 locations in total! So whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or an omnivore,  there is definitely something for everyone. Make sure to book the activities you want to go to in advance via the FOOD Zurich website.

Many of the events will be taking in the “hub” of FOOD Zurich which is in Europaallee, just a couple of minutes walk from Zurich Main Station. So do make sure to pop by and take a look when you are next in the city. In addition, lots of restaurants and hotels are holding events and there are workshops, lectures and more.
FOOD Zurich 2022 – 106 Food Events At 54 Locations

The 106 events will cover a wide breadth of topics from unforgettable dinners at exceptional locations to professional cookery courses, food tastings, kitchen battles, urban gardening, and tours of the Zurich gastro scene. So whether your’e a gourmet, an amateur cook or just take a keen interest in your food, do make sure to check out FOOD Zurich!

FOOD Zurich

When:  8th – 18th September 2022

What: All types of food and drink events

Where: In Europaallee Zurich and various venues all over Zurich

Website: You can see the full program along with all the ticketing details can be found at foodzurich.com.

 

