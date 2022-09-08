Food zurich 8th - 18th September 2022

FOOD Zurich 2022 – 106 Food Events At 54 Locations The 106 events will cover a wide breadth of topics from unforgettable dinners at exceptional locations to professional cookery courses, food tastings, kitchen battles, urban gardening, and tours of the Zurich gastro scene. So whether your’e a gourmet, an amateur cook or just take a keen interest in your food, do make sure to check out FOOD Zurich!

FOOD Zurich

When: 8th – 18th September 2022

What: All types of food and drink events

Where: In Europaallee Zurich and various venues all over Zurich

Website: You can see the full program along with all the ticketing details can be found at foodzurich.com.