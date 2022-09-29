Home » Free » Free Public Transport in Zurich On The ZVV Network on 22nd October 2022
Free Public Transport in Zurich On The ZVV Network on 22nd October 2022

Zurich Insurance 150th Birthday Offer

Free Public Transport in Zurich On The ZVV Network

on 22nd October 2022

The New Flexity Tram in Zurich

Free Travel Day in Zurich on 22nd October 2022

Mark your calendars with the date of Saturday 22nd October 2022!  It’s the day that Zurich Insurance Group is offering everyone FREE public transport on the ZVV network for just one day.

Zurich Insurance Celebrates Its 150th Birthday With free Travel For All

As part of its 150th anniversary celebrations, Zurich Insurance Group is making this gesture for one day only, on 22nd October 2022. So whether you’re a resident or a visitor you can purchase your free ticket using the promo code Zurich150. Please note that you need to purchase your tickets online either via the ZVV App or in the ZVV webshop. The promo code cannot be used at ticket vending machines

zvv free travel day

According to Conny Kalcher, Group Chief Customer Officer at Zurich:  “This special action shows our appreciation of Zurich – its people, the city and the canton. But we also want to highlight that we all need to do more to protect our planet, whether our contributions are big or small.”

ZSG Boat Cruises on Lake Zurich

Use Promo Code Zurich 150 To Purchase Tickets Online

Tickets purchased using the  “Zurich150” promo code are valid for the bus, tram, train or boat all over the ZVV website or the ZVV app.

Free Public Transport in Zurich on Saturday 22nd October 2022

When: Saturday 22nd October 2022

What Time: All Day

Where: The whole of the Zurich ZVV Network

Transport: Vald for transport by bus, train, tram, boat and cable cars in ZVV area.

Ticket Promo Code: Zurich150

More information about how to get a free ticket can be found here.

More information about Zurich’s 150th anniversary can be found here.

