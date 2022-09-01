Knabenschiessen Zurich

The Tradition of Knabenschiessen in Zurich

One of the old traditions in Zurich which still continues today is the shooting contest known as Knabenschiessen. It dates back to 1899 and these days it is open to both boys and girls. Originally, however, it was a “boys only” competition – hence the name “Knabenschiessen” and the intention was to get as many boys as possible interested in target shooting and inspiring them to join the Swiss Army. These days it is more of a fun tradition where both boys and girls can compete and improve their target shooting skills. It coincides with the Chilbi or funfair at Albisguetli and the whole area becomes a meeting place for young and old alike.

Schützenkönig and Schützenkönigin

Around 5,000 boys and girls aged 13 to 17 take part in the Knabenschiessen shooting contest each year in Albisguetli in Zurich. The boy gaining the highest score is called “Schützenkönig”, or “Shooting King”and the girl with the highest score is named “Schützenkönigin” or “Shooting Queen”.

Half Day Holiday in Zurich

It also came about from the compulsory shooting practice that boys used to practice during the Summer holidays to hone their rifle skills. What’s more is that Knabenschiessen is an unofficial half day holiday on the Monday for many businesses in Zurich even today.

Funfair and Target Shooting

The whole area in Albisguetli is transformed into one great big “Chilbi” or funfair with lots of rides with amusements, rides and attractions. This year there is the added attraction of the the 85 metre tall “free-fall” ‘Lion Tower’! Not for the faint hearted!

There is a market too with street food stalls and all the surrounding streets are closed to traffic so it’s best to take public transport to get there. For the children taking part there are prizes for the winners as well as for runners up with good scores.



