The Wonderful Pumpkin Exhibition at the Jucker Farm

– Kürbis Austellung

Every year the Jucker Farm puts on a great pumpkin exhibition at each of its locations. They have farms in Seegräben, Jona, Rafz and Kloten and also in Ludwigsburg in Germany and each has a wonderful display.

Pumpkin Exhibitions Near Zurich – A Perfect Day Out for All The Family

Each year the pumpkin exhibitions begin at the end of August and continue until the end of October. Don’t miss them as they are fun to visit for all the family and the sculptures are very impressive art works. There is an onsite farm shop (and some animals to see) at Seegraben and a cafe/restaurant. There’s lots of outdoor seating where you can buy everything from a cup of coffee to homemade pumpkin soup to cake and ice cream. Why not go for lunch or in the evening and enjoy your meal overlooking the beautiful Pfäffikersee?

Every Year A New Theme for Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

Each year there is a different theme. This year there are the following pumpkin exhibitions at the various locations:

Juckerhof Seegräben: Fire theme

Fire theme Bächlihof Jona: Fire theme

Fire theme Spargelhof Rafz : Various figures

: Various figures Römerhof Kloten : Fire theme

: Fire theme Ludwigsburg (Germany): Rainforest theme

The creator of all the figures is the German artist Pit Ruge .

It’s worth visiting all the locations if you like as all the exhibits are a little different and each location has different facilities.

You Can Buy Your Own Pumpkins at the Jucker Farm Shop

As well as all the display pumpkins you can of course purchase your own freshly harvested pumpkins too. Whether you plan to carve them out artistically, or create a delicious pumpkin feast, there are so many different types to choose from. You will find everything you need at the onsite farm shop – and that includes all the equipment you need for pumpkin carving, and much more.

Some of The Sculptures From Previous Years:

Pumpkin Artist Pit Ruge

The artist who creates all the pumpkin sculptures for the Jucker Farm is Pit Ruge from Germany. Pit works as a freelance artist and, in addition to his work for Jucker Farm AG, has realized many other artistic projects. Pit begins planning the next Jucker Farm exhibition straight after the current exhibitions have finished. All the carving work then begins in May so that the figures are ready by the end of July. Most importantly the figures need to be created in such a way that they can be broken down into transportable pieces and are still stable enough. And then of course they should also look like something.

Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibitions

Where: At various the various Jucker Farms at Seegräben, Jona, Rafz and Kloten in Switzerland and also in Ludwigsburg in Germany.

When: Until 31st October 2022

Please note it can get very busy at the weekend at the Jucker Farm, especially the one in Seegräben.

If you would prefer to go when it’s quieter do try visiting during the week.

For more information visit the Jucker Farm website (in German) here.

