Treno Gottardo Offer: Travel To Ticino From CHF 20 Return!

Did you know that there is currently a very special offer to travel to Ticino with the Treno Gottardo from just CHF 20 return? This limited offer is available right now and takes you from Zurich or Basel to Locarno in Ticino for a very special price. We took this train the other day and thoroughly enjoyed this very scenic and comfortable journey and can highly recommend it. The journey is longer than the “fast” train from Zurich to Locarno – but it is incredibly beautiful.

Sudostbahn are offering a return journey with the “Treno Gottardo” for just CHF 20 return second class if you have a Halb Tax card – or CHF 40 if you don’t. This great offer enables you to travel from Zurich to Ticino and back in one day and of course you can just use it just one way if you prefer.

So why not discover the beauty of Locarno and Ticino with the Treno Gottardo with this special offer? Instead of going through the Gotthard tunnel, this train journey takes you along the legendary Gotthard panoramic route to Locarno in Ticino.

Please note that this is a limited offer only whilst stocks last as there are only 1,111 tickets available each month. So do take advantage of it as soon as you can.

Treno Gottardo Offer: Travel To Ticino From CHF 20 Return!

The Treno Gottardo offer is valid from Basel or Zurich (and vice versa) to Locarno from a Treno Gottardo stop via the Gotthard panorama route.

Return Ticket Price:

CHF 20 – 2nd Class with half tax, CHF 40 without

CHF 36 – 1st Class with half tax, CHF 72 without

For details of the Trend Gottardo offer see here.

Please note you must specify your desired travel dates for the outward and return journey when you make your purchase

Accommodation: If you’re staying in Locarno you may wish to stay at the Hotel Belvedere – see details here.

Things To Do Nearby: If you fancy exploring the castles of Bellinzona – take a look here.

Locarno Tourism: Check out the Locarno Tourism Website for lots of great ideas on things to do

Don’t forget to subscribe to NewInZurich for our weekly newsletter with more tips and offers!

*** Articles You May Like ***

**************************