What’s On In Zurich Beginning Of October 2022
The Zurich Film Festival continues until 2nd October 2022 and the Oktoberfest in Zurich is still going strong. On 1st & 2nd October the Open House Zurich will be taking place and on 1st October there is also a FREE wine tasting taking place in Oerlikon from Wines From Portugal (details of both below). The Jucker Farm has lots of pumpkin exhibits to view in various locations and the Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade takes place on 2nd October. Don’t miss our tips for Awesome Things to do in Switzerland in Autumn here for more ideas! If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Do also check out great trips not too far from Zurich. You can also find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and we have some rainy day ideas and activities see here. On 22nd October there is FREE Public transport for all courtesy of Zurich Insurance. CONTEST: If you love art, make sure to enter our contest to win one of 100 tickets to the Art International Art Fair taking place from 13th – 16th October at the Kongresshaus Zurich.
Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of 2022
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 22nd SEPT – 2nd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is still on until 2nd October with a great program of films. Take a look here.
THE AIRPORT FASHION WEEKEND 1st & 2nd OCT: Check out the latest Autumn fashions and enjoy great refreshments at The Airport Fashion Weekend on 1st and 2nd October. From 1pm – 5pm both days. See details here.
OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH NOW OPEN: Oktoberfest in Zurich has just started! Find out where to go and when. See the Zurich Oktoberfest details here.
FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.
OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 1st & 2nd OCTOBER: A unique experience to explore some of the most interesting buildings in Zurich. Find out all about this unique event here.
PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION IN ZURICH 1st Oct: There is a peaceful demonstration taking place on Saturday 1st October on Rathausbrücke from 2pm – 4pm in support of the 22 year old Iranian woman who was recently killed in Iran.
AUTUNNO PAVESE FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL 30th SEPT – 3rd OCT: If you love Italian food and wine how about taking the train from Zurich HB to Pavia? (Incidentally Pavia is just 30 mins from Milan). In only 4 hours you can be in the heart of the city enjoying the amazing “Autumn Pavia” Food Festival bursting with Italian gastronomic delicacies. Find out all about this amazing food festival here.
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 1st OCT: On Saturday, 1st October from 4pm-10pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT DO RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
THE ROARING TWENTIES BALL AT THE KUNSTHAUS 1st OCT: The Kunsthaus Zürich will be hosting The Roaring Twenties Ball on 1st October from 7.30pm in the new Chipperfield wing. Tickets CHF 50 in advance. See more details here.
POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.
ELM CHEESE MARKET AND COW PARADE 2nd OCT: The Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade take place on the same day and it’s a great way of experiencing both a traditional cheese market and a cow parade at the same time. Read all about it here.
BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon.
This FREE tasting takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich.
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon
Saturday, 1st October from 4pm -10pm
selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
Saturday, 8th October from 4pm -10pm
selected wines from SPAIN, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
Saturday, 15th October from 4pm -10pm
selected wines from ITALY, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
*****************************************************************************************************************
L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials.
SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 13th & 14th OCTOBER BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.
Artwork / Photo credit: Daniela Gauch: Ignorieren, Courtesy of Gauch, Küssnacht CH
WIN TICKETS FOR ART INTERNATIONAL 13t h- 16th OCT: Enter our contest here to win tickets one of 100 tickets we have up for grabs! It takes place at the Kongresshaus Zurich.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
GASTRONOMIC FESTIVAL “Benvenuto Vermentino” SARDINIA 17th – 23rd OCT: Fancy combining a sunny vacation with a food and wine festival? How about a trip to Sardinia to visit the “Benvenuto Vermentino” festival in Olbia and enjoy the quality wines and the gastronomic delicacies of the area. Find out more here.
FREE TRANSPORT IN ZURICH 22nd OCT: Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy a day of FREE transport on Zurich’s ZVV network on 22nd October. Read all about it here.
LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ON NOW TILL 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.
JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Do your kids spend hours in front of the screen?
Let TechSpark Academy inspire them to change gaming or Social Media obsessions into educational & productive hobbies
Find out more about TechSpark teaching philosophy here
Read all about the TechSpark Courses in Zurich here
*** Use code NEWINZH50 to get CHF 50 off your booking! ***
*****************************************************************************************************
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT 30 YRS ANNIVERSARY & SEASON OPENING 4TH & 5TH NOV: Get all your ski gear sorted and take advantage of special offers and a great day out for all the family at Sport Shop Time Out Uster. Games, prizes, food, drinks and lots of great offers. They all speak English. See details here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
ZEST – THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
ZEST – THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Francsca an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war ravaged Italy, looks forward to 4 days alone while her family is at the 1965 State Fair. When a handsome photographer asks her for directions, it alters the course of her life forever.
When: November 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th & 18th at 19:30 (end time 22:15)
November 12th and 19th at 17:00 (end time 19:45)
Venue: Theater im Seefeld Neumünster, Seefeldstrasse 91, 8008 Zurich
For more information and tickets see here
*****************************************************************************************************
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH 9th NOV: From 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.
LIFESTYLE & TRAVEL
THE OLIVE TRAIL IN LUGANO & GANDRIA: Fancy popping down to Lugano? It takes just under 2 hours from Zurich HB. One great thing to do is to walk along the Olive Trail form Gandria to Lugano (or vice versa). Read all about it here.
TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.
EXTEND YOUR SUMMER WITH CLUBMED IN MARBELLA SPAIN: How about extending your summer and enjoying some sunshine in Marbella? Perfect for an October or November break, holidays at ClubMed Magna Marbella include top class childcare, fitness and tuition, delicious food and wine and more. Read all about it here.
THE GOOD BARBERS ZURICH: If you’re looking for a good barbers shop in Zurich you really should try out The Good Barbers. They specialise in giving a top quality service in their lovely new salon and use the best hair and beard products too. They even do facials! Find out all about this great new barber’s shop in Zurich here.
SOFWAVE FACIAL TREATMENT: If you’re interested in facial rejuvenation but don’t want to go under the knife, Dermancence have a new treatment called Sofwave. Read all about it here.
CUSTOM D.O.S.E. SERUM BY SKINCEUTIVALS AT DERMANENCE IN ZURICH: With all the facial serums available on the market which is the best one for you? Maybe a personalised one which meets the unique needs of your skin! Find out how Dermanence help their customers with SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.
PURE BEAUTY SPA 4 IN 1 OXYGENEO SUPER FACIAL – OFFER EXTENDED: Why not try the amazing Oxygeneo 4 – In – 1 Superfacial with 20% off individual treatments – or a full course of 6 treatments for the price of 5. This great offer has been extended until the end of October 2022 – so do book your slot! You can email Pure Beauty Spa here.
SWISSLINE HYDRA FACIALS AT LABO SPA: Did you know that in addition to producing great skincare products, SwissLine also offer a range of customised facial treatments at various spas all over Switzerland? We Visited LABO Spa Zurich to try the SwissLine Hydra Rescue Facial. Read all about it here.
FANCY A CURRY?: Check out this great list of recommended Indian restaurants in Zurich here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Enjoy the last days of Summer at a waterfront restaurant in Zurich. Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
6 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
EXPATS
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
FOLLOW NEWINZURICH ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
TECHSPARK COURSES FOR KIDS: From coding to hacking to AI to lots more, TechSpark run a whole host of of entertaining workshops and camps. Get CHF 50 off your next camp with code NEWINZH50. Find out more here.
The Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition Video.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val– Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich – plus the special offer on Oxygeneo 4 in 1 Super facials is extended till end of October!
- From coding to hacking to AI to lots more, TechSpark Academy run a whole host of of entertaining workshops and camps. Get CHF 50 off your next camp with code NEWINZH50. Find out more here.
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
*** Please check back later as we often update during the week ***
Some Guides
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.