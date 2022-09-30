What’s On In Zurich Beginning Of October 2022

The Zurich Film Festival continues until 2nd October 2022 and the Oktoberfest in Zurich is still going strong. On 1st & 2nd October the Open House Zurich will be taking place and on 1st October there is also a FREE wine tasting taking place in Oerlikon from Wines From Portugal (details of both below). The Jucker Farm has lots of pumpkin exhibits to view in various locations and the Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade takes place on 2nd October. Don’t miss our tips for Awesome Things to do in Switzerland in Autumn here for more ideas! If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Do also check out great trips not too far from Zurich. You can also find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and we have some rainy day ideas and activities see here. On 22nd October there is FREE Public transport for all courtesy of Zurich Insurance. CONTEST: If you love art, make sure to enter our contest to win one of 100 tickets to the Art International Art Fair taking place from 13th – 16th October at the Kongresshaus Zurich.

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of 2022

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 22nd SEPT – 2nd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is still on until 2nd October with a great program of films. Take a look here.

THE AIRPORT FASHION WEEKEND 1st & 2nd OCT: Check out the latest Autumn fashions and enjoy great refreshments at The Airport Fashion Weekend on 1st and 2nd October. From 1pm – 5pm both days. See details here.

OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH NOW OPEN: Oktoberfest in Zurich has just started! Find out where to go and when. See the Zurich Oktoberfest details here. FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.

OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 1st & 2nd OCTOBER: A unique experience to explore some of the most interesting buildings in Zurich. Find out all about this unique event here.

PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION IN ZURICH 1st Oct: There is a peaceful demonstration taking place on Saturday 1st October on Rathausbrücke from 2pm – 4pm in support of the 22 year old Iranian woman who was recently killed in Iran.

AUTUNNO PAVESE FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL 30th SEPT – 3rd OCT: If you love Italian food and wine how about taking the train from Zurich HB to Pavia? (Incidentally Pavia is just 30 mins from Milan). In only 4 hours you can be in the heart of the city enjoying the amazing “Autumn Pavia” Food Festival bursting with Italian gastronomic delicacies. Find out all about this amazing food festival here.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 1st OCT: On Saturday, 1st October from 4pm-10pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT DO RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch

THE ROARING TWENTIES BALL AT THE KUNSTHAUS 1st OCT: The Kunsthaus Zürich will be hosting The Roaring Twenties Ball on 1st October from 7.30pm in the new Chipperfield wing. Tickets CHF 50 in advance. See more details here.

POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.

ELM CHEESE MARKET AND COW PARADE 2nd OCT: The Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade take place on the same day and it’s a great way of experiencing both a traditional cheese market and a cow parade at the same time. Read all about it here.

BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials.

SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 13th & 14th OCTOBER BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.

Artwork / Photo credit: Daniela Gauch: Ignorieren, Courtesy of Gauch, Küssnacht CH

WIN TICKETS FOR ART INTERNATIONAL 13t h- 16th OCT: Enter our contest here to win tickets one of 100 tickets we have up for grabs! It takes place at the Kongresshaus Zurich.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.

GASTRONOMIC FESTIVAL “Benvenuto Vermentino” SARDINIA 17th – 23rd OCT: Fancy combining a sunny vacation with a food and wine festival? How about a trip to Sardinia to visit the “Benvenuto Vermentino” festival in Olbia and enjoy the quality wines and the gastronomic delicacies of the area. Find out more here.

FREE TRANSPORT IN ZURICH 22nd OCT: Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy a day of FREE transport on Zurich’s ZVV network on 22nd October. Read all about it here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ON NOW TILL 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain's greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here. SPORT SHOP TIME OUT 30 YRS ANNIVERSARY & SEASON OPENING 4TH & 5TH NOV: Get all your ski gear sorted and take advantage of special offers and a great day out for all the family at Sport Shop Time Out Uster. Games, prizes, food, drinks and lots of great offers. They all speak English. See details here. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here. THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH 9th NOV: From 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.

The Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition Video.

