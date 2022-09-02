What’s On In Zurich Beginning of September 2022

You know when it’s getting to the end of Summer when the Jucker Farm begins its pumpkin exhibition – which is now on in various locations. Other events happening in the Zurich area include The Long Night of the Museums which takes place on 3rd September – a perfect opportunity to get to know Zurich’s museum scene. The 3rd September is also the last night of The Rundfunk Festival at the Landesmuseum. On 4th September the Zürcher Theater Spektakel at Landiwiese draws to a close and it is also the last day of the Zurich Vegan Festival at Zurich Main Station.

If you fancy working in education you might be interested in signing up for the Teaching Assistant Course in English run by Foundations for Learning which starts on 17th September.

Check out these great excursions not too far from Zurich if you fancy an outing. And you can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) For rainy day ideas and activities see here. You also might want to check out the great courses for kids run by Tech SparkAcademy. Please note we update this list during the week – so do come back for further updates.

ZURICH DESIGN WEEKS 1st – 20th SEPTEMBER: Zurich Design Weeks is taking place in various locations all over Zurich from 1st – 20th September. Find out more here.

AROSA CLASSIC CAR EVENT 1st-4th SEPT: Love classic cars? Why not make your way over to beautiful Arosa and check out the Arosa Classic Car event running from 1st – 4th September. Find out more about this Classic Car event here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION 1st SEPT ONWARDS: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

LONG NIGHT OF THE MUSEUMS 3rd SEPT: A perfect evening for Culture Vultures – the Long Night of the museums in zurich! It takes place on 3rd September from 6pm till 2am! Read all about it here.

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 3rd SEPT: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September. Read all about it here.

ZURICH VEGAN FESTIVAL AT HB 30th AUG – 4th SEPT: Zurich’s 3rd Vegan Festival is taking place from 30th August till Sunday 4th September. at Zurich Main Station. Opens daily at 11.30am. See details of the festival here.

MACHERMARKT DESIGN MARKET OERLIKON SATURDAYS 3rd SEPT: The Machermarkt Design Market is back at zum Frischen Max in Oerlikon every Saturday morning from 3rd – 24th September from 12 noon to 6pm. Address: Max-Frisch-Platz 25a 8050 Oerlikon (at Oerlikon train station). Find out all about it here.

SIHLWALD OPEN AIR CINEMA ENDS 4th SEPT : Most of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but Sihlwaldkino ends on 4th September. See details here.

CHILBIS IN VILLAGES & TOWNS ALL AROUND ZURICH: Now is the time that you will find the traditional “Chilbi” end of Summer festivals taking place in lots of villages and towns all around Zurich.

THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL UNTIL 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.

FANTOCHE ANIMATION FILM FESTOVAL 6th – 11th SEPT BADEN: Why not visit the Fantoche film and animation festival taking place in Baden from 6th – 11th September. Why not visit the Fantoche film and animation festival taking place in Baden from 6th – 11th September. Read all about it here.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January.Find out more here.

WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS 7th & 8th SEPT: Tickets went on sale on 12th August for the Weltklasse athletics event on 7th & 8th September in Zurich. Find out more about Weltklasse here.

FOOD ZURICH 2022 8th – 18th September: The 7th edition of Food Zurich is taking place from 8th – 18th September. Find out all about it here.

KNABENSCHIESSEN & CHILBI ALBISGEUTLI ZURICH 10th – 12th SEPT: The Knabenschiessen target shooting contest and the Chilbi or funfair in Albisguetli Zurich are taking place from 10th – 12th September and Monday 12th September is a half day holiday. Read all about the Knabenschiessen and Chilbi event here.

THE EATS GOURMET DINING SERIES AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK RESORT 10th, 11th & 12th SEPT: If you enjoy gourmet dining with exceptional views the Franz Wiget EATS dining series might be just your thing! Find out about each of the separate options available by clicking on the date links here: 10th September or 11th September or 12th September and then switch the language to English if you prefer!

LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST UNTIL 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH 20th SEPT – 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here. DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

