What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid September 2022

The weather has become more changeable recently as we head into Autumn. However there are lots of great events on including FOOD Zurich which opened on 8th September. Jucker Farm has also opened its pumpkin exhibition, the traditional Knabenschiessen event takes place this weekend with a half day holiday in Zurich, Zurich Beer Festival is on and you can see lots of other events listed below. If you are looking for an excursion, check out these great trips not too far from Zurich. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and rainy day ideas and activities see here.

If you fancy working in education you might be interested in signing up for the Teaching Assistant Course in English run by Foundations for Learning which starts on 17th September. You also might want to check out the great courses for kids run by Tech SparkAcademy. Please note we update this list during the week – so do come back for further updates.

Things To Do In Zurich End of August 2022

FOOD ZURICH 2022 8th – 18th September: The 7th edition of Food Zurich is taking place with lots of food events, workshops, tastings and more. It’s on from 8th – 18th September. Find out all about it here.

ZURICH BEER FESTIVAL 9th & 10th SEPTEMBER: Taking place at Spirgarten Hotel, Lindenplatz 5, 8048 Zurich on Friday 9th at 5.30PM & on Saturday at 12pm and 6pm, the Zurich Beer Festival is bound to be a great hit. This year they have introduced a flat rate ticket for a session which enables you to have a 10ml taste of all the beers on offer. For more details see here.

KREIS 5 FLOHMI / FLEA MARKET10th SEPT: Why not check out the Kreis 5 Flea market in Zurich on Saturday from 10am. Various locations in Kreis 5. Enjoy and explore!

KNABENSCHIESSEN & CHILBI ALBISGEUTLI ZURICH 10th – 12th SEPT: The Knabenschiessen target shooting contest and the Chilbi or funfair in Albisguetli Zurich are taking place from 10th – 12th September and Monday 12th September is a half day holiday. Read all about the Knabenschiessen and Chilbi event here.

THE EATS GOURMET DINING SERIES AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK RESORT 10th, 11th & 12th SEPT: If you enjoy gourmet dining with exceptional views the Franz Wiget EATS dining series might be just your thing! Find out about each of the separate options available by clicking on the date links here: 10th September or 11th September or 12th September and then switch the language to English if you prefer!

DIGITAL FESTIVAL 16th – 20th SEPT ZURICH: The annual Digital Festival is back in Zurich from 16th – 20th September. Find out all about it here.

ZURICH DESIGN WEEKS UNTIL 20th SEPTEMBER: Zurich Design Weeks is taking place in various locations all over Zurich until 20th September. Find out more here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST UNTIL 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.

FANTOCHE ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL ENDS 11th SEPT BADEN: Why not visit the Fantoche film and animation festival taking place in Baden from 6th – 11th September. Read all about it here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Wine Tasting Event On A Boat on Lake Zurich 24th September Fancy a wine tasting with a German wine professional on a boat trip on Lake Zurich? This great wine tasting experience begins at 6pm on 24th September 2022 Limited spaces available, book your tickets here! See details of this great wine + boat event here *****************************************************************************************************

NATURKLANG MUSIC EVENT LANDESMUSEUM 24th & 25th SEPT: Naturklang is a two day event with lots of great tech music at the National Museum Zurich. A real rave! Find out all about it (in German) and see ticket info here.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.

CHILBIS IN VILLAGES & TOWNS ALL AROUND ZURICH: Now is the time that you will find the traditional “Chilbi” end of Summer festivals taking place in lots of villages and towns all around Zurich. The one in Erlenbach is on all weekend and ends on Monday 5th September at midnight.

VEUVE CLICQUOT BOLD WOMAN AWARD IN ZURICH: The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award 2022 took place in Zurich and the winner of the Bold Award was Antonella Santuccione Chadha, with Fanny Queloz winning the Bold Future Award. Find out all about it here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH 20th SEPT – 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.

GRAPYS WINE TASTING ON A BOAT ON LAKE ZURICH SAT 24th SEPT: Join German Wine Queen (2018/2019) Carolin Klöckner on the Grapys wine tasting boat trip across Lake Zurich as you taste 5 very special German wines. Tickets cost just CHF 39 per person and are bound to go fast! Grab your ticket here whilst they are still available.

POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.

BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials. DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment ? Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning? The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022 Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here *****************************************************************************************************

The Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition: