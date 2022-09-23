What’s On In Zurich End of September 2022

The Zurich Film Festival has opened and continues until 2nd October 2022 so do check out all the great films! You can also now start celebrating Oktoberfest in Zurich – find out more here. Jucker Farm has lots of pumpkin exhibits in various locations, and there are still quite a few Cow Parades taking place. Take a look at our tips for Awesome Things to do in Switzerland in Autumn here for more inspiration. If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Do check out great trips not too far from Zurich. You can also find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and rainy day ideas and activities see here.

Things To Do In Zurich End of September 2022

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 22nd SEPT – 2nd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is back in town from 22nd September till 2nd October with a great program of films. Take a look here.

OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 1st & 2nd OCTOBER: A unique experience to explore some of the most interesting buildings in Zurich. Find out all about this unique event here.

THE AIRPORT FASHION WEEKEND 1st & 2nd OCT: Check out the latest Autumn fashions and enjoy great refreshments at The Airport Fashion Weekend on 1st and 2nd October. From 1pm – 5pm both days.See details here.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 1st OCT: On Saturday, 1st October 1 from 4pm-1pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch

THE ROARING TWENTIES BALL AT THE KUNSTHAUS 1st OCT: The Kunsthaus Zürich will be hosting The Roaring Twenties Ball on 1st October from 7.30pm in the new Chipperfield wing. Tickets CHF 50 in advance. See more details here.

POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.

BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials.

SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 13th & 14th OCTOBER BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ON NOW TILL 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

*****************************************************************************************************

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain's greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here. SPORT SHOP TIME OUT 30 YRS ANNIVERSARY & SEASON OPENING 4TH & 5TH NOV: Get all your ski gear sorted and take advantage of special offers and a great day out for all the family at Sport Shop Time Out Uster. Games, prizes, food, drinks and lots of great offers. They all speak English. See details here. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here. THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: FROM 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.

