What’s On In Zurich End of September 2022
The Zurich Film Festival has opened and continues until 2nd October 2022 so do check out all the great films! You can also now start celebrating Oktoberfest in Zurich – find out more here. Jucker Farm has lots of pumpkin exhibits in various locations, and there are still quite a few Cow Parades taking place. Take a look at our tips for Awesome Things to do in Switzerland in Autumn here for more inspiration. If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Do check out great trips not too far from Zurich. You can also find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and rainy day ideas and activities see here.
Things To Do In Zurich End of September 2022
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 22nd SEPT – 2nd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is back in town from 22nd September till 2nd October with a great program of films. Take a look here.
OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH NOW OPEN: Oktoberfest in Zurich has just started! Find out where to go and when. See the Zurich Oktoberfest details here.
FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.
COW PARADES IN SWITZERLAND: There were a lots of Cow parades taking place in Switzerland last week and a few more this weekend 24th/25th September. See details here.
GRAPYS WINE TASTING ON A BOAT ON LAKE ZURICH SAT 24th SEPT: Join German Wine Queen (2018/2019) Carolin Klöckner on the Grapys wine tasting boat trip across Lake Zurich as you taste 5 very special German wines. Tickets cost just CHF 39 per person and are bound to go fast! Grab your ticket here whilst they are still available.
BELLERIVE DINNER PARTY AT STUDIO BELLERIVE 24th SEPT: Enjoy great food and music at the Dinner Party at Studio Bellerive from 7pm on 24th September. See details here.
SLOW UP MEILEN TO RAPPERSWIL 25th SEPTEMBER: Mark your diaries! The annual Slow Up from Meilen to Rapperswil is taking place this year on Sunday 25th September. This FREE event is great fun whether you cycle, walk run or skate. Find out all about it here.
WOMEN’S EXPO SWITZERLAND 25th SEPT: Why not meet and get inspired by women with businesses in Switzerland at the Women’s Expo Switzerland? It’s taking place at the Park Hyatt Hotel, Beethoven Strasse 21, 8002 Zurich from 11am till 5pm. Tickets (here) are free.
NATURKLANG MUSIC EVENT LANDESMUSEUM 24th & 25th SEPT: Naturklang is a two day event with lots of great tech music at the National Museum Zurich. A real rave! Find out all about it (in German) and see ticket info here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Wine Tasting Event On A Boat on Lake Zurich 24th September
Fancy a wine tasting with a German wine professional on a boat trip on Lake Zurich?
This great wine tasting experience begins at 6pm on 24th September 2022
Limited spaces available, book your tickets here!
See details of this great wine + boat event here
*****************************************************************************************************
OPEN HOUSE ZURICH 1st & 2nd OCTOBER: A unique experience to explore some of the most interesting buildings in Zurich. Find out all about this unique event here.
THE AIRPORT FASHION WEEKEND 1st & 2nd OCT: Check out the latest Autumn fashions and enjoy great refreshments at The Airport Fashion Weekend on 1st and 2nd October. From 1pm – 5pm both days.See details here.
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 1st OCT: On Saturday, 1st October 1 from 4pm-1pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
THE ROARING TWENTIES BALL AT THE KUNSTHAUS 1st OCT: The Kunsthaus Zürich will be hosting The Roaring Twenties Ball on 1st October from 7.30pm in the new Chipperfield wing. Tickets CHF 50 in advance. See more details here.
POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.
BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon.
This FREE tasting takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich.
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon
Saturday, 1st October from 4pm -10pm
selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
Saturday, 8th October from 4pm -10pm
selected wines from SPAIN, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
Saturday, 15th October from 4pm -10pm
selected wines from ITALY, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
*****************************************************************************************************************
L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials.
SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 13th & 14th OCTOBER BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ON NOW TILL 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.
JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Do your kids spend hours in front of the screen?
Let TechSpark Academy inspire them to change gaming or Social Media obsessions into educational & productive hobbies
Find out more about TechSpark teaching philosophy here
Read all about the TechSpark Courses in Zurich here
*** Use code NEWINZH50 to get CHF 50 off your booking! ***
*****************************************************************************************************
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT 30 YRS ANNIVERSARY & SEASON OPENING 4TH & 5TH NOV: Get all your ski gear sorted and take advantage of special offers and a great day out for all the family at Sport Shop Time Out Uster. Games, prizes, food, drinks and lots of great offers. They all speak English. See details here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
ZEST – THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
ZEST – THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Francsca an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war ravaged Italy, looks forward to 4 days alone while her family is at the 1965 State Fair. When a handsome photographer asks her for directions, it alters the course of her life forever.
When: November 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th & 18th at 19:30 (end time 22:15)
November 12th and 19th at 17:00 (end time 19:45)
Venue: Theater im Seefeld Neumünster, Seefeldstrasse 91, 8008 Zurich
For more information and tickets see here
*****************************************************************************************************
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH IN ZURICH: FROM 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.
LIFESTYLE
THE GOOD BARBERS ZURICH: If you’re looking for a good barbers shop in Zurich you really should try out The Good Barbers. They specialise in giving a top quality service in their lovely new salon and use the best hair and beard products too. They even do facials! Find out all about this great new barber’s shop in Zurich here.
TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.
CUSTOM D.O.S.E. SERUM BY SKINCEUTIVALS AT DERMANENCE IN ZURICH: With all the facial serums available on the market which is the best one for you? Maybe a personalised one which meets the unique needs of your skin! Find out how Dermanence help their customers with SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.
PURE BEAUTY SPA 4 IN 1 OXYGENEO SUPER FACIAL – OFFER EXTENDED: Why not try the amazing Oxygeneo 4 – In – 1 Superfacial with 20% off individual treatments – or a full course of 6 treatments for the price of 5. This great offer has been extended until the end of October 2022 – so do book your slot! You can email Pure Beauty Spa here.
SWISSLINE HYDRA FACIALS AT LABO SPA: Did you know that in addition to producing great skincare products, SwissLine also offer a range of customised facial treatments at various spas all over Switzerland? We Visited LABO Spa Zurich to try the SwissLine Hydra Rescue Facial. Read all about it here.
N#ICE GASTROBAR ZURICH: If you enjoy great Mediterranean food why not visit the N#ICE Gastrobar in the heart of the Niederdorf in Zurich. Read all about it here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Enjoy the last days of Summer at a waterfront restaurant in Zurich. Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
6 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
EXPATS
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
FOLLOW NEWINZURICH ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
TECHSPARK COURSES FOR KIDS: From coding to hacking to AI to lots more, TechSpark run a whole host of of entertaining workshops and camps. Get CHF 50 off your next camp with code NEWINZH50. Find out more here.
The Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition Video.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val– Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich – plus the special offer on Oxygeneo 4 in 1 Super facials is extended till end of October!
- From coding to hacking to AI to lots more, TechSpark Academy run a whole host of of entertaining workshops and camps. Get CHF 50 off your next camp with code NEWINZH50. Find out more here.
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
*** Please check back later as we often update during the week ***
Some Guides
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.