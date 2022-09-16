What’s On In Zurich Late September 2022
FOOD Zurich will be drawing to a close on Sunday 18th. Jucker Farm has lots of pumpkin exhibits in various locations, and the Cow Parades are in full swing and lots of them are taking place on 17th September, with a few more the following week. On 22nd September the Zurich Film Festival will open and continue until 2nd October 2022. Take a look at our tips for Awesome Things to do in Switzerland in Autumn here for more inspiration. If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Also do check out great trips not too far from Zurich. You can also find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and rainy day ideas and activities see here.
If you fancy working in education, Friday 16th September is the last chance to sign up for the Teaching Assistant Course here. You also might want to check out the great courses for kids run by Tech SparkAcademy. Please note we may update this list during the week – so do come back for further updates.
Things To Do In Zurich Late September 2022
COW PARADES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out our guide to some of the top Cow parades in Switzerland. Many are taking place this weekend 17th/18th September. See details here.
CLASSICAL FESTIVAL KÜSNACHT 17th SEPT: The Klassikfestival Küsnacht takes place this year at the Konzertsaal in Kirchstrasse 2, 8700 Küsnacht with a program featuring Julian Steckel, Antje Weithaas und William Youn with the theme “Round Midnight”. Find out more here.
RADAR FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th SEPT: The Radar Festival is taking place on 17th Septmerb with over 30 acts in around 8 locations around Langstrasse area. See details here.
BUCHEGGPLATZ FESTIVAL 17th SEPT: What promises to be a fun and relaxed local festival at Bucheggplatz on Saturday 17th September from 11am – midnight, GZ Bucheggplatz, 8006
FOOD ZURICH 2022 ENDS 18th SEPT: The 7th edition of Food Zurich is on now with lots of food events, workshops, tastings and more until 18th September. Find out all about it here.
FOOD MARKET AT THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT 18th SEPT: There is a Food Market at The Circle at Zurich Airport with over 30 stalls on Sunday 18th September from 11am till 7pm. See details here.
FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.
DIGITAL FESTIVAL 16th – 20th SEPT ZURICH: The annual Digital Festival is back in Zurich from 16th – 20th September. Find out all about it here.
ZURICH DESIGN WEEKS UNTIL 20th SEPTEMBER: Zurich Design Weeks is taking place in various locations all over Zurich until 20th September. Find out more here.
LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH 20th SEPT – 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.
ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 22nd SEPT – 2nd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is back in town from 22nd September till 2nd October with a great program of films. Take a look here.
Wine Tasting Event On A Boat on Lake Zurich 24th September
Fancy a wine tasting with a German wine professional on a boat trip on Lake Zurich?
This great wine tasting experience begins at 6pm on 24th September 2022
Limited spaces available, book your tickets here!
See details of this great wine + boat event here
GRAPYS WINE TASTING ON A BOAT ON LAKE ZURICH SAT 24th SEPT: Join German Wine Queen (2018/2019) Carolin Klöckner on the Grapys wine tasting boat trip across Lake Zurich as you taste 5 very special German wines. Tickets cost just CHF 39 per person and are bound to go fast! Grab your ticket here whilst they are still available.
BELLERIVE DINNER PARTY AT STUDIO BELLERIVE 24th SEPT: Enjoy great food and music at the Dinner Party at Studio Bellerive from 7pm on 24th September. See details here.
NATURKLANG MUSIC EVENT LANDESMUSEUM 24th & 25th SEPT: Naturklang is a two day event with lots of great tech music at the National Museum Zurich. A real rave! Find out all about it (in German) and see ticket info here.
JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.
SLOW UP MEILEN TO RAPPERSWIL 25th SEPTEMBER: Mark your diaries! The annual Slow Up from Meilen to Rapperswil is taking place this year on Sunday 25th September. This FREE event is great fun whether you cycle, walk run or skate. Find out all about it here.
SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 2022 BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
NATURKLANG – THE CASTLE
Music Event at Landesmuseum 24th & 25th September
Enjoy great techno music in the heart of Zurich at the Landesmuseum with Naturklang
Naturklang is celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary with a great line up on 24th & 25th September at the Swiss National Museum.
Find out more about Naturklang here
Grab your tickets for Naturklang here!
THE AIRPORT FASHION WEEKEND 1st & 2nd OCT: Check out the latest Autumn fashions and enjoy great refreshments at The Airport Fashion Weekend on 1st and 2nd October. From 1pm – 5pm both days.See details here.
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 1st OCT: On Saturday, 1st October 1 from 4pm-1pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
THE ROARING TWENTIES BALL AT THE KUNSTHAUS 1st OCT: The Kunsthaus Zürich will be hosting The Roaring Twenties Ball on 1st October from 7.30pm in the new Chipperfield wing. Tickets CHF 50 in advance. See more details here.
POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.
BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.
Do your kids spend hours in front of the screen?
Let TechSpark Academy inspire them to change gaming or Social Media obsessions into educational & productive hobbies
Find out more about TechSpark teaching philosophy here
Read all about the TechSpark Courses in Zurich here
*** Use code NEWINZH50 to get CHF 50 off your booking! ***
DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.
MODE SUISSE FASHION EVENT 22: Mode Suisse 22 took place at the Kunsthaus Neubau on 12th September with some eye-catching Swiss fashion designs which photographer Geoff Pegler managed to capture. You can visit the Mode Suisse website here to find out more about the collections.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT 30 YRS ANNIVERSARY & SEASON OPENING 4TH & 5TH NOV: Get all your ski gear sorted and take advantage of special offers and a great day out for all the family at Sport Shop Time Out Uster. Games, prizes, food, drinks and lots of great offers. They all speak English. See details.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
Last chance to register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning on 16th September.
The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich.
The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022.
Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
TRAVEL, RESTAURANTS, FOOD & HOTELS
TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.
CUSTOM D.O.S.E. SERUM BY SKINCEUTIVALS AT DERMANENCE IN ZURICH: With all the facial serums available on the market which is the best one for you? Maybe a personalised one which meets the unique needs of your skin! Find out how Dermanence help their customers with SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.
PURE BEAUTY SPA 4 IN 1 OXYGENEO SUPER FACIAL – OFFER EXTENDED: Why not try the amazing Oxygeneo 4 – In – 1 Superfacial with 20% off individual treatments – or a full course of 6 treatments for the price of 5. This great offer has been extended until the end of October 2022 – so do book your slot! You can email Pure Beauty Spa here.
VEUVE CLICQUOT BOLD WOMAN AWARD IN ZURICH: The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award 2022 took place in Zurich and the winner of the Bold Award was Antonella Santuccione Chadha, with Fanny Queloz winning the Bold Future Award. Read all about it here.
SWISSLINE HYDRA FACIALS AT LABO SPA: Did you know that in addition to producing great skincare products, SwissLine also offer a range of customised facial treatments at various spas all over Switzerland? We Visited LABO Spa Zurich to try the SwissLine Hydra Rescue Facial. Read all about it here.
N#ICE GASTROBAR ZURICH: If you enjoy great Mediterranean food why not visit the N#ICE Gastrobar in the heart of the Niederdorf in Zurich. Read all about it here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Enjoy the last days of Summer at a waterfront restaurant in Zurich. Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
THE 4 LAKES HIKE ENGELBERG – ONE OF THE MOST SCENIC HIKES IN SWITZERLAND: We walked the 4 Lakes Hike from Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt. One of the most scenic hikes in Switzerland and easily tailored to a variety of abilities. Read all about it here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
CIRCULAR HIKE NEAR EGLISAU: Why not try this easy circular hike near Eglisau which is great anytime of year. Take a look here.
VISIT A CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not visit a chocolate factory? It’s a perfect idea when the weather is unsettled. See details of a selection of Swiss Chocolate Factories here.
FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon.
This FREE tasting takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich.
FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON
Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon
Saturday, October 1 from 4pm -1pm
selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
Saturday, October 8 from 4pm -1pm
selected wines from SPAIN, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
Saturday, October 15 from 4pm -1pm
selected wines from ITALY, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils
FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch
THINGS TO DO NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH
A TRIP TO MONTE GENEROSO & THE FIORE DI PIETRA IN TICINO: Why not take a trip to Monte Generoso and the stunning Fiore di Pietra in Ticnigo ? Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO ST GALLEN: Why not visit the beautiful city of St Gallen? You can see a picture of the famous library above. Read all about St Gallen here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN ROMANSHORN & ST GALLEN: If you’re visiting St Gallen, why not take in the beautiful town of Romanshorn too? We visited in Sprintime but it’s a great place to visit all year round.Read all about top things to do in both places here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
EXPATS
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
FOLLOW NEWINZURICH ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
TECHSPARK COURSES FOR KIDS: From coding to hacking to AI to lots more, TechSpark run a whole host of of entertaining workshops and camps. Get CHF 50 off your next camp with code NEWINZH50. Find out more here.
The Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition Video.
