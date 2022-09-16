What’s On In Zurich Late September 2022

FOOD Zurich will be drawing to a close on Sunday 18th. Jucker Farm has lots of pumpkin exhibits in various locations, and the Cow Parades are in full swing and lots of them are taking place on 17th September, with a few more the following week. On 22nd September the Zurich Film Festival will open and continue until 2nd October 2022. Take a look at our tips for Awesome Things to do in Switzerland in Autumn here for more inspiration. If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Also do check out great trips not too far from Zurich. You can also find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and rainy day ideas and activities see here.

If you fancy working in education, Friday 16th September is the last chance to sign up for the Teaching Assistant Course here. You also might want to check out the great courses for kids run by Tech SparkAcademy. Please note we may update this list during the week – so do come back for further updates.

Things To Do In Zurich Late September 2022

COW PARADES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out our guide to some of the top Cow parades in Switzerland. Many are taking place this weekend 17th/18th September. See details here.

CLASSICAL FESTIVAL KÜSNACHT 17th SEPT: The Klassikfestival Küsnacht takes place this year at the Konzertsaal in Kirchstrasse 2, 8700 Küsnacht with a program featuring Julian Steckel, Antje Weithaas und William Youn with the theme “Round Midnight”. Find out more here.

RADAR FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th SEPT: The Radar Festival is taking place on 17th Septmerb with over 30 acts in around 8 locations around Langstrasse area. See details here.

BUCHEGGPLATZ FESTIVAL 17th SEPT: What promises to be a fun and relaxed local festival at Bucheggplatz on Saturday 17th September from 11am – midnight, GZ Bucheggplatz, 8006

FOOD ZURICH 2022 ENDS 18th SEPT: The 7th edition of Food Zurich is on now with lots of food events, workshops, tastings and more until 18th September. Find out all about it here.

FOOD MARKET AT THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT 18th SEPT: There is a Food Market at The Circle at Zurich Airport with over 30 stalls on Sunday 18th September from 11am till 7pm. See details here.

FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.

DIGITAL FESTIVAL 16th – 20th SEPT ZURICH: The annual Digital Festival is back in Zurich from 16th – 20th September. Find out all about it here.

ZURICH DESIGN WEEKS UNTIL 20th SEPTEMBER: Zurich Design Weeks is taking place in various locations all over Zurich until 20th September. Find out more here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH 20th SEPT – 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here. ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL 22nd SEPT – 2nd OCT: Zurich Film Festival is back in town from 22nd September till 2nd October with a great program of films. Take a look here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Wine Tasting Event On A Boat on Lake Zurich 24th September Fancy a wine tasting with a German wine professional on a boat trip on Lake Zurich? This great wine tasting experience begins at 6pm on 24th September 2022 Limited spaces available, book your tickets here! See details of this great wine + boat event here *****************************************************************************************************

GRAPYS WINE TASTING ON A BOAT ON LAKE ZURICH SAT 24th SEPT: Join German Wine Queen (2018/2019) Carolin Klöckner on the Grapys wine tasting boat trip across Lake Zurich as you taste 5 very special German wines. Tickets cost just CHF 39 per person and are bound to go fast! Grab your ticket here whilst they are still available.

BELLERIVE DINNER PARTY AT STUDIO BELLERIVE 24th SEPT: Enjoy great food and music at the Dinner Party at Studio Bellerive from 7pm on 24th September. See details here.

NATURKLANG MUSIC EVENT LANDESMUSEUM 24th & 25th SEPT: Naturklang is a two day event with lots of great tech music at the National Museum Zurich. A real rave! Find out all about it (in German) and see ticket info here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

SLOW UP MEILEN TO RAPPERSWIL 25th SEPTEMBER: Mark your diaries! The annual Slow Up from Meilen to Rapperswil is taking place this year on Sunday 25th September. This FREE event is great fun whether you cycle, walk run or skate. Find out all about it here.

SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 2022 BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** NATURKLANG – THE CASTLE Music Event at Landesmuseum 24th & 25th September Enjoy great techno music in the heart of Zurich at the Landesmuseum with Naturklang Naturklang is celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary with a great line up on 24th & 25th September at the Swiss National Museum. Find out more about Naturklang here Grab your tickets for Naturklang here!

*****************************************************************************************************

THE AIRPORT FASHION WEEKEND 1st & 2nd OCT: Check out the latest Autumn fashions and enjoy great refreshments at The Airport Fashion Weekend on 1st and 2nd October. From 1pm – 5pm both days.See details here.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 1st OCT: On Saturday, 1st October 1 from 4pm-1pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch

THE ROARING TWENTIES BALL AT THE KUNSTHAUS 1st OCT: The Kunsthaus Zürich will be hosting The Roaring Twenties Ball on 1st October from 7.30pm in the new Chipperfield wing. Tickets CHF 50 in advance. See more details here.

POPCON SWISS POP CULTURE & GAMING 1st & 2nd OCT: The Swiss pop culture and gaming event is taking place in Zurich on 1st and 2nd October. Find out more here.

BSCC SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 4th OCT: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce’s Sustainability Summit takes place at the SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, on 4th October and promises to be a very interesting event. See details here.

*****************************************************************************************************

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials. DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here. MODE SUISSE FASHION EVENT 22: Mode Suisse 22 took place at the Kunsthaus Neubau on 12th September with some eye-catching Swiss fashion designs which photographer Geoff Pegler managed to capture. You can visit the Mode Suisse website here to find out more about the collections. SPORT SHOP TIME OUT 30 YRS ANNIVERSARY & SEASON OPENING 4TH & 5TH NOV: Get all your ski gear sorted and take advantage of special offers and a great day out for all the family at Sport Shop Time Out Uster. Games, prizes, food, drinks and lots of great offers. They all speak English. See details. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Last chance to register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning on 16th September. The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022. Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here *****************************************************************************************************

The Jucker Pumpkin Exhibition Video.

