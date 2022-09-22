Home » Women » Women’s Expo At The Park Hyatt Zurich
Women's Expo At The Park Hyatt Zurich

Women's Expo 25th September 2022

by newinzurich
2 comments

 

Women's Expo At The Park Hyatt Zurich

Women’s Expo At The Park Hyatt Zurich

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

Women’s Expo Sunday 25th September 2022

The Women’s Expo Switzerland, founded by Lisa Chuma has been taking place since 2013. After a break due to the pandemic, the Women’s Expo at the Park Hyatt in Zurich is finally back again on Sunday 25th September 2022 from 11am to 5pm. Since its inception, over 860 businesses have exhibited and more than 10,000 women have attended. There are three parts to the event – the exhibition, the workshops and an opportunity to network.

Lisa Chuma Women's Expo Switzerland

Lisa Chuma Founder of Women’s Expo

The exhibition promotes products and services designed and made by women and it’s a great place to connect with other female business owners and professionals.

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

The workshops cover a variety of topics helping women to reach their potential in their career or business.

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

Of course on top of everything else there is plenty of opportunity to network. Women’s Expo Switzerland is a great place to expand your networks and build new relationships. So why not pop along on Sunday 25th September to the Park Hyatt Zurich and find out for yourself?

Entrance to the Expo is free of charge – see all the details below.

Women’s Expo Switzerland

When: 25th September 2022

Where: Park Hyatt Hotel Zurich

Time: From 11am till 5pm

Entrance: FREE

For more information on the Women’s Expo and to get your ticket visit the Women’s Expo Website here

Photos courtesy of Women’s Expo

2 comments

Funky Forty August 12, 2015 - 10:20 am

Fabulous – think I will go to this too!!!

Reply
newinzurich August 12, 2015 - 11:17 am

Yes, it's a really cool event and great fun! Enjoy!

Reply

