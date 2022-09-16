ZFF22: Zurich Film Festival 2022 – 22nd September to 2nd October

18th Edition of Zurich Film Festival Switzerland ZFF22

Very soon Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich will be transformed into a bustling hub of excitement as film-goers, actors, photographers and fans will be flocking to watch films at ZFF22! Since it started in 2005, ZFF has become one of the largest film festivals in the German-speaking region of Europe. Despite the pandemic in 2021, ZFF still attracted over 100,000 visitors.

Ben Kingsley, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Eddie Redmayne at Zurich Film Festival

The 18th edition of Zurich Film Festival 2022 opens on 22nd September 2022 and continues until 2nd October. This year, three of the actors collecting ZFF awards will be Ben Kingsley, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Eddie Redmayne. Ben Kingsley will receive the Golden Icon Award, and both Charlotte Gainsbourg and Eddie Redmayne will receive a Golden Eye Lifetime Achievement accolade.

ZFF An International Film Festival

There will be lots of emphasis on emerging filmmakers this year – and Zurich Film Festival will be showing 49 first works. It also promises to be a very international affair with 49 of the156 films hailing from abroad.

Swiss Films at Zurich Film Festival

There will be 18 Swiss films shown including the world premiere of A Forgotten Man by Geneva’s Laurent Nègre, adapted from Thomas Hürlimann’s book “L’Ambassadeur”, and the screening of Golden Years by Swiss-Hungarian director Barbara Kulcscar.

The Focus Section Of Zurich Film Festival

The Focus section features 14 films from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. They include David Wagner’s Austrian movie Eismayer, Laura Kaer’s Swiss documentary Becoming Giulia, about the dancer and Zurich Opera star, Giulia Tondelli.

The Fiction Competition includes British films Blue Jean by Georgia Oakley, and Aftersun about memories by Charlotte Wells.

Zurich Film Festival Documentary Competition

The Documentary Competition also boasts a high number of European (co)productions, and this year’s New World View section is focussed on Spanish cinema, with no fewer than 18 films. This year also celebrates the tenth anniversary of the festival’s collaboration with the San Sebastian Film Festival.

So if you’re a film lover, make sure to check out the Zurich Film Festival 2022 and treat yourself to some great films. All the information below:

Zurich Film Festival

When: 22nd September – 2nd October 2022

Where: Sechselaeutenplatz and various locations all over Zurich

Program Magazine: You can download the ZFF Program Magazine here

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on zff.com on Monday 12th September and all tickets are available via the respective film pages under Programme. You simply click on a film and select a screening. You can also purchase tickets at the following Ticket Booths in Zurich:

Ticket booth Paradeplatz: 12:00–19:00 (Daily except Sundays)

Blue Cinema Corso: 12.9.–2.10., 16:00–21:00 (Daily except 21.9.)

Festival Centre in Sechselaeutenplatz: From 22.9.–2.10., 11:00–21:30

