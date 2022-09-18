. Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Zurich

There are many places to celebrate Oktoberfest, but there are two main ones which are very well known. Züri-Wiesn is located at the main train station and Bauschänzli is situated on the little island next to the Frauenbadi at the top of the Limmat.

Each year the “Züri-Wiesn” Oktoberfest begins first at the main station and then there is a little overlap whilst they are both running. Bauschänzli then continues until the beginning of November. Both venues have plenty of food, fun, music and of course, beer, to ensure you have a great time. It’s a great opportunity to get dressed up in Dirndl and Lederhosen but it’s not compulsory!

Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest

Dates: 22nd September – 16th October

You can’t miss Züri Wiesn if you travel through Zurich main station as it all takes place in a massive beer tent in the middle of the main station hall. As well as beer there are lots of typical Bavarian food specialities and even some vegetarian options too. You don’t have to drink beer but it helps! It will be opened this year by Hoppers Legend, Ricardo Cabanas.

16th Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest at Zurich Main Station

Opening Hours and Prices

When: Thursday 22nd September to Saturday 15 October 2022

Open: Daily Monday to Sunday

Beer tent opens from 5pm till 11pm

The Biergarten opens from 11am till 11.30pm

“Wiesn-Single”, Price per person CHF 59

“Wiesnkönig”, Package price for 10 people CHF 899

“Wiesnkaiser”, Package price for 10 people CHF 999

Reduced rates for Wiesnkönig and Wiesnkaiser on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

For detailed information on the Züri-Wiesn Oktoberfest please see here.

Bauschänzli Oktoberfest Zurich

Dates: 6th October – 5th November 2022

Bauschänzli gets booked months in advance. Again there are lots of Bavarian specialties, live music and a whole lot of fun. However, for individuals, couples or small groups there may be vacancies on a daily basis with admission from 5pm – but for large groups it is important to reserve in advance. It gets very busy so it’s a good idea to go early. Tickets cost from CHF 70. To get your tickets for the Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli please click here.

For more information on Bauschänzli Oktoberfest please see here.

All photos (except for Bauschänzli logo) courtesy of Züri-Wiesn

Have fun at the Zurich Oktoberfests!

