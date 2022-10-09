Home » Arts and Entertainment » All Jazzed Up in Zurich – JAZZNOJAZZ
Arts and EntertainmentMusicSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's On

All Jazzed Up in Zurich – JAZZNOJAZZ

JAZZNOJAZZ Zurich 1st - 5th November 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

All Jazzed Up in Zurich – JAZZNOJAZZ

All Jazzed Up in Zurich - JazzNoJazz

JAZZNOJAZZ Zurich 1st – 5th November 2022

JAZZNOJAZZ Back In Zurich for 2022

One of the most popular music jazz festivals, JAZZNOJAZZ will be back in Zurich from 1st – 5th November 2022. The  performances take place at Gessnerallee Zürich in Zürich and it offers an exciting mix of jazz, soul and funky fusion. -So you will see some performances with jazz, some with no jazz! There’s a great mix of international stars, rising newcomers as well as talented local groups.

All Jazzed Up in Zurich - JAZZNOJAZZ

Each JAZZNOJAZZ concert needs to be booked  individually. If you’re buying your tickets in advance there is a 20% discount if you purchase with a Zürcher Kantonalbank customer card (max. 2 discount tickets per card). Further more you can get a CHF 10 discount with the Tages-Anzeiger Carte Blanche card (a limited number available).

The Zürcher Kantonalbank card also gives you free admission to the “Late Night Sessions” with the Delvon Lamarr Trio in Stall 6 on presentation of a concert ticket for the same evening.

Festival and day passes

There are also a limited number of festival and day passes, each with seating and standing room. With a Zürcher Kantonalbank customer card, there is a CHF 20 discount on all passes. Please note that Festival passes are not personal!

All Jazzed Up in Zurich - JAZZNOJAZZ

See The JAZZNOJAZZ 2022 Program Here

For details on who is playing and where check out the program and ticket information (in German) on the website here

JazzNoJazz 2022

Where: Zurich (Gessnerallee Zürich and ZKB Club Im Theater der Künste)

When: 1st – 5th November 2022

Website: For more information and to buy tickets visit the JazzNoJazz website here: 

**************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page.  For our weekly “What’s On” Newsletter please subscribe to the blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Interest You

Cabaret Dekadent – The Exciting Christmas 2022 Edition of Secret Dinner in Zurich

Enjoy A Unique Culinary Experience at The5 in Zurich

Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in Zurich 2022

 

Secret Dinner Zurich

Visiting the Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich

Swiss Chocolate Factories You Can Visit

Transforming Your House Into A Home with Alessandra Bodmer

**************************

You may also like

Cabaret Dekadent – The Exciting Christmas 2022 Edition...

What’s On In Zurich Late October 2022

What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2022 Onwards

Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid October...

Frau Gerolds Winter Garten and Winter Stübli Zurich

Enjoy A Unique Culinary Experience at The5 in...

Olma Festival in St Gallen

The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2022

What’s On In Zurich Beginning Of October 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security