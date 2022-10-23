Cabaret Dekadent – The Exciting Christmas 2022 Edition of Secret Dinner in Zurich

Secret Dinner 10th November to 17th December 2022

Christmas Edition of Secret Dinner Zurich

We’ve written about Secret Dinner Zurich before as it is a great event for couples and groups of friends to go to and we really enjoy it! With a secret venue in Zurich, wonderful food and drinks and a special theme, it really is fun. However, it’s also an excellent idea for company events and get togethers. With Christmas edging closer and closer it could also be the perfect venue for your Christmas company do! You will have to be quick though – as already over 70% of the total tickets have been sold. In fact some dates are booked out – and this is before Cabaret Dekadent has even opened its doors! However, Secret Dinner have luckily added an extra date – you can find out more below.

Cabaret Dekadent and the Weimar Republic

The Cabaret Dekadent is set in Berlin at the time of the Weimar Republic around 100 years ago when artists, rich entrepreneurs and gangsters celebrated wild and decadent nights. Anita Berber is the leading lady and is joined by a number of international artists throughout the show.

A Delicious 5 Course Christmas Dinner

During the evening you will be served a delicious Christmas dinner with 5 courses, and between each course there will be amazing cabaret acts to keep you entertained.

It promises to be a fun and eventful evening and of course as it’s in a secret location in Zurich – so we can’t tell you exactly where it is!!!

New – Preview Evening on 10th November

Due to the high demand, a new “Preview” date has been added to the Cabaret Dekadent run and it will now be taking place for 10th November – 17th December.

On the preview evening, Thursday November 10th, there is a reduced price of 110 CHF. (It is possible that for the Preview dinner things won’t run quite so seamlessly as other evenings, but Secret Dinner will do their utmost – and of course, you will be one of the first to be let in on the secret!!

Drinks Packages and Optional Shuttle

1) Drinks Packages

When you buy your ticket, you can choose one drink package per guest. You can choose between two alcoholic options, each with wine pairings, and one non-alcoholic drink package.

2) Optional Shuttle

There is an optonal shuttle which you can use to get to the secret location at “Cabaret Dekadent”. Guests arriving without the shuttle will be informed the day before the event exactly where to meet. However, you need to worry as the secret location is within walking distance of a tram station! 🙂

Cabaret DeKadent Secret Dinner

When: 10th November to 17th December 17th 2022

Where: Secret Location in Zurich – meeting point is at 6pm

Website: Find our more on the Weimar Cabaret Secret Dinner website here.

So why not enjoy a thrilling evening at a secret location in Zurich for the “Cabaret Dekadent” ? Don’t forget to share this with your friends and colleagues as it a really fun evening!

Find out more by visiting the Secret Dinner Website here.

With photos courtesy of Secret Dinner

This article was created in collaboration with Secret Dinner

