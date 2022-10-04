Enjoy A Unique Culinary Experience at The5 in Zurich

The5 Zurich 9th November – 18th December 2022

*** Plus Contest To Win One Pair Of Tickets To The5 on 7th November ***

The unique culinary experience of “The5” is back in Zurich once again this year! There will be five great Michelin star-chefs, cooking five courses, all in one evening. It promises to be a fabulous event! It takes place in a great big pop up dome right next to Frau Gerold’s Garten from 8th November to 18th December 2022, and tickets are now on sale!

The 5 featured chefs are as follows:

Silvia Manser (1 Michelin Star, 16 GaultMillau Points)

Stefan Wiesner (1 Michelin Star, 1 Green Michelin Star for Sustainability, 17 GaultMillau Points)

Patrick Mahler (2 Michelin Stars, 18 GaultMillau Points)

Cristina Bowerman (1 Michelin Star, 3 Forchette Gambero Rosso)

René Frank (2 Michelin Stars, 16 GaultMillau Points, World’s Best Pastry Chef 2022)

The5 combines the gastronomy of five chefs who could not be more different. Each one of them has a distinctive way of cooking and each one is highly individual. They come together at The5 by creating delicious cuisine using fresh, high quality ingredients.

You can see a short video clip here to give you an idea:

This one of a kind gourmet experience in The5 is accompanied by 360-degree video projections which display the star chefs at work as the event unfolds. Dining out at The5 is a unique experience for all senses and a great event to attend with friends, family or as a group. It combines culinary art, visual art and design all in one evening.

Of course all great food deserves great wine. Zweifel Wines will be providing matching wines for each course, all of which are included in the price. Also included in the ticket price, is the Champagne aperitif, mineral water, coffee, friandises and a digestif.

You can choose to have either the “Classic” menu with meat, or the vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free “Plant-based” menu.

The5 Dome is located at Zurich Hardbrücke, close to the railway tracks, next to Frau Gerolds Garten from 9th November till 18th December only. So if you love top class food and wine and unique experiences, why not treat yourself to dinner at The5? See more details here.

Enter Our Contest To Win One Pair of Tickets To The5 on 7th November

Why not enter our contest to try to win a Pair of Tickets To The5 for the Pre-Opening Event on 7th November 2022:

Simply email us here with: 1) Your full name 2) write The5 in the subject line of the email.

The winner will be drawn on Sunday 30th October 2022 at midnight. Good Luck!

The5 Dome

When: 9th November – 18th December 2022

Where: The5, Geroldstrasse 15a , 8005 Zurich

Tickets: From CHF 298 per person

Time: Doors Open: 6.30pm and the dinner starts at 7pm and ends at 10.30pm

Getting There: You can get to The5 by the Tram line 8 or by bus lines 33 / 72 / 83 as well as by S-Bahn train to Hardbrücke station. From there, it’s just 2 minutes on foot to The5 Dome at Geroldstrasse 15a.

==>> Don’t forget to subscribe to our Weekly newsletter for information on more great experiences in Zurich and beyond!

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************