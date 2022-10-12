Expovina Wine Ships - the Wine Boats in Zurich

Expovina 2022: 3rd – 17th November 2022

Attention all wine lovers! Early November is always a special time for wine in Zurich. It’s when the wine ships dock at Bürkliplatz in Zurich for the annual Autumn Expovina wine event. Yes, this really is wine on the water – a true floating wine experience. It’s great fun and there are some amazing wines to taste as well. So whether you go on your own, with a friend or a whole group you’re bound to have a rewarding time.

The Boats in Bürkliplatz

The stationary ships are moored in Bürkliplatz Zurich and for the duration of the festival they are are transformed into wine boats. You can walk from one boat to another with the opportunity to taste a total of over 4,000 wines from around 170 stands in a unique location right on the lake. It’s a fabulous place to meet up with friends for a great evening or day out.

Restaurants

There are also restaurants on board in case you’re feeling peckish.

Entrance Tickets

Tickets cost CHF 33 and entrance is from age 16 upwards (although for the restaurant you need to be 18 or over).

Opening Hours

The boats are open Monday – Saturday from 1.30pm – 9pm, on Sunday from 1.30pm to 7pm. Please note the cash desk closes half an hour before the end.

Expovina 2022

Where: Bürkliplatz, Zurich

When: 3rd – 14th November 2022

Hours: Monday – Saturday 1.30pm – 9pm, Sunday 1.30pm – 7pm

Entrance: CHF 33 or a Multi Visit card for CHF 130 or CHF 25 for Seniors

For more information please go the website here (in German). Prost!

Photos by NewInZurich and courtesy of Expovina

