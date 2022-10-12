Expovina Wine Ships - the Wine Boats in Zurich

Expovina 2022: 3rd – 17th November 2022
Attention all wine lovers! Early November is always a special time for wine in Zurich. It’s when the wine ships dock at Bürkliplatz in Zurich for the annual Autumn Expovina wine event. Yes, this really is wine on the water – a true floating wine experience. It’s great fun and there are some amazing wines to taste as well. So whether you go on your own, with a friend or a whole group you’re bound to have a rewarding time.
The Boats in Bürkliplatz
The stationary ships are moored in Bürkliplatz Zurich and for the duration of the festival they are are transformed into wine boats. You can walk from one boat to another with the opportunity to taste a total of over 4,000 wines from around 170 stands in a unique location right on the lake. It’s a fabulous place to meet up with friends for a great evening or day out.
Restaurants
There are also restaurants on board in case you’re feeling peckish.
Entrance Tickets
Tickets cost CHF 33 and entrance is from age 16 upwards (although for the restaurant you need to be 18 or over).
Opening Hours
The boats are open Monday – Saturday from 1.30pm – 9pm, on Sunday from 1.30pm to 7pm. Please note the cash desk closes half an hour before the end.
*** Win A Pair Of Tickets in Our EXPOVINA Contest ***
We have 2 pairs of tickets for EXPOVINA 2022
CONTEST: Simply email us here with a) Your full name and b) EXPOVINA22 in the subject line. The contest will be drawn on 30th October 2022. Good luck!
Expovina 2022
Where: Bürkliplatz, Zurich
When: 3rd – 14th November 2022
Hours: Monday – Saturday 1.30pm – 9pm, Sunday 1.30pm – 7pm
Entrance: CHF 33 or a Multi Visit card for CHF 130 or CHF 25 for Seniors
For more information please go the website here (in German). Prost!
Photos by NewInZurich and courtesy of Expovina
8 comments
I would love to go to the Expovina. My favourite wine at the moment is the White “Zürich Staatsschreiber”.
Greetings from Kloten
Dear Steve thanks so much for your comments. Unfortunately you weren’t lucky this time but I really hope you manage to get to Expovina before it ends on 17th Nov. Thank you so much for entering and good luck with our other contests!
I enjoy a Zurich Riesling – Sylvaner
Dear Hazel – nice choice and thanks so much for your comments. I really hope you manage to get to Expovina before it ends on 17th Nov. Thank you so much for entering and good luck with our other contests!
My favourite is a Chianti Reserva called Foho from the vinyard we stayed at during the summer in Italy.
Dear Lisa thanks so much much for sharing your favourites with us and I do hope you get to Expovina this year!
I would like to go to Expovina next week. My fauvorite wine is from Spain, Marqués de Riscal.
Thanks Zahira! Expovina is on till 17th November and although you weren’t one of the winners this year thank you for taking part and I hope you enjoy the wine boats!