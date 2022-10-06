Frau Gerolds Winter Garten and Winter Stübli Zurich

At the foot of Prime Tower in Kreis 5 you can find one of Zurich’s favourite hot spots for places to eat, drink, relax and chill – Frau Gerolds Garten.

With ample covered and open seating in the colourful garden next to the Freitag Tower it’s a wonderful a meeting place to catch up with friends and family and enjoy a beer, a Glühwein, a snack or meal. As well as its own little kitchen garden, there is a restaurant with freshly made food, small shops, art feature and fun events.

This year the Winterstübli, the heated indoor area, and the Winter Garden, the beautifully decorated outdoor area opened on 7th October – so it’s all set for the Winter season!

A perfect location for your fondue or Raclette. The Winter Garden and Winter Stübli will remain in place until 18th March 2023.

So if you’re planning a cozy get-together with friends and family what better place to head than Frau Gerolds?

Frau Gerolds Garten

Address: Frau Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zürich

Email: info@fraugerold.ch

Opening Times

Frau Gerolds Winter-Garten (Outside area 7.10.22-18.03.23):

Please check the website for special opening times during the World Cup

For Reservations & opening times see here

Frau Gerolds Winterstübli (Inside 7.10.22-18.03.23):

24th -26th December 2022 Closed

1st – 3rd January 2023 Closed

For Reservations & opening times see here

With photos by Christina and also courtesy of Frau Gerolds Garten

