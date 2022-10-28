Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2022

Delicious Menus Combining Nespresso Coffee and Top Class Dining

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year with their 2022 edition. Until 13th November 2022 they are offering a very special Nespresso Gourmet Weeks menu at selected restaurants. Each menu combines beautifully prepared top class dishes using Nespresso coffee as a key ingredient. You can find these specially priced menus in some of Switzerland’s finest restaurants.

For this milestone year, more than 40 chefs are taking part in this event all over Switzerland. The Gourmet Weeks began in lat August in the French part of Switzerland but right now it’s the turn of the German speaking part of Switzerland to create a magical fusion between their cuisine and coffee.

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks Menu at Restaurant L’O Horgen

We visited one of my favourite restaurants in Zurich to try out their version of the menu – Michel Péclard’s beautiful lakeside restaurant L’O in Horgen. The location offer both an outside terrace directly on the lake (you can see it on our waterside restaurant listicle here). Inside it feels just like being on a boat and is beautifully decorated with lots of nautical touches.

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks Menu by Chef Roman Kasper

Our menu was created by the L’O’s Chef Roman Kasper. We began with a very seasonal Chestnut soup which had a subtle flavour of Nespresso “Brazil Organic” coffee.

To follow we had another seasonal dish – venison with lots of vegetables and a very creamy sauce with a hint of Nepal Lamjung coffee.

The dessert was a delicious Coffee Parfait made with Nespresso Origins India coffee. It was the one dish in which you really could taste the coffee quite powerfully and it was really wonderful!

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks Menus Available For Both Lunch and Dinner

You can enjoy the special Nespresso Gourmet Weeks Menus at either lunch or dinner. To take advantage of this offer you need to book directly with your restaurant of choice stating that you would like to book the special Nespresso Gourmet Weeks menu. Each restaurant sets its own price for the meanu with lunch ranging from CHF 60 to CHF 85 per person, and dinner from CHF 105 to CHF 120 per person, excluding drinks. Naturally, a choice of delicious Nespresso coffees is included to round off your meal.

At Restaurant L’O the special Nespresso Lunch costs CHF 60 and the dinner CHF 105 per person.

So if you would like to try one of the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks Menus, don’t delay as they are already getting booked up very quickly! See all the details below.