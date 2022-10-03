Home » Coffee » The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2022
The Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich 2022

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 7th - 9th October 2022

by newinzurich
The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 7th – 9th October 2022

If like me you’re a coffee lover, one of places you should be heading from 7th – 9th October 2022 is the Swiss Coffee Festival in Zurich! This year, for the first time, it is taking place in a new location at Halle 550, which is very conveniently located, close to Oerlikon railway station in Zurich.

The Swiss Coffee Festival is a meeting place for coffee lovers, coffee enthusiasts, coffee makers, producers, roasters and coffee machine manufacturers. There will be barista competitions, cuppings and tastings, demonstrations, talks and workshops. And there will be the aroma of coffee everywhere!

The Swiss Coffee Festival at Halle 550 From 7th - 9th October 2022

Photo Copyright Adrian Huber

You can view the program here:

So why not pop over and see for yourself?

Swiss Coffee Festival 2022

When: 7th – 9th October 2022

Where:  Halle 550  in Oerlikon Zurich

Adresse: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zürich

See Google Maps here

Getting There: Your best bet is with Public Transport as there is limited parking and Halle 550 is very close to Oerlikon Railway Station.

Opening Times:

Friday: 12 noon till 8pm -20 Uhr
Saturday: 10am till 6pm
Sunday: 10am till 5pm
Tickets: Entrance tickets cost CHF 10 (either cashless at the entrance or online via Eventfrog)

You can buy your ticket via Eventfrog here

You can visit the Swiss Coffee Festival Website here.

