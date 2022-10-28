What To Do In Zurich End of October 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! October is coming to a close and don’t forget on Sunday 30th October the clocks will go back! It’s also a reminder to make sure to get your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months. It may be mild now, but Winter is on its way! The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at the Wine Lounge until 30th October (see below), the Jucker Pumpkin exhibition ends on 31st October, on 1st November the JAZZNOJAZZ festival begins and on 3rd November the Expovina Wine Ships will be back in Zurich! Secret Dinner Zurich has added an extra date to its mystery dinner on 10th November. The Snow Season will soon be here so mark your diaries for the Sport Shop Time Out Winter Opening offers and 30th Anniversary celebrations on 4th & 5th November. Need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.

(FREE) HALLOWEEN ICE DISCO AT THE DOLDER ICE RINK 29th OCT: Why not test out your ice skating skills at the Halloween Special Ice Skating Disco at the Dolder Ice Rink. Free entrance only for those in FULL costume!! It starts at 5pm at the Dolder Ice Rink, Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich.

THE TOR TOUR GRAVEL CYCLING EVENT IS ON NOW UNTIL 30th OCT: See details on the TorTour website here.

ZURICH LIEST FESTIVAL ENDS 30th OCT: The annual Zurich Liest Festival with over 100 reading events (in German) is on now and ends on 30th October. See the program here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS FOOD EVENTS ON NOW: The Nespresso Gourmet Weeks events are on right now until 13th November and you can enjoy coffee inspired cuisine at a number of great restaurants in German speaking Switzerland right now. We visited Restaurant L’O in Horgen to try out the menu. Find out all about the specially priced Gourmet Weeks menus here.

ZÜRICH STREET FOOD PARK HALLOWEEN SPECIAL & OTHER HALLOWEEN EVENTS: The Zurich Street Food Park is taking place at Zurich Central Station in the Main Hall and is open daily until 30th October. There are not a huge number of Halloween events this year but there is the Halloween Ice Skating event at the Dolder Ice Rink mentioned above and other events include a trip to experience Halloween at Europa Park in Rust Germany see details here – a Halloween Party at the Nelson Pub and a Halloween Party at Lady Hamilton’s Pub –

EUROPEAN OUTDOOR FILM TOUR ON NOW: The European Outdoor Film Tour began on 26 October 2022 at the Volkshaus Zurich, with a premiere in Bern on 29th October 22 as part of the Fernweh Festival. Eight films will be shown on the theme of the outdoors and adventure. Take a look at the schedule here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN ENDS 30th OCT: Last opportunity to visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Exhibition end 30th October. Find out more here.

THE CLOCKS GO BACK & SOME WINTER TIPS: On Sunday 30th October the clocks go back giving you one more hour’s sleep! It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.

NEW BOSCH FLAGSHIP STORE IN ZURICH – NOW OPEN!: If you’re looking for new household gadgets or even white goods or perhaps an oven for your home, there is a great new place in Zurich! Bosch have opened their flagship store in a great location right on Paradeplatz in the centre of town. The large store is on two levels and has a multitude of gadgets and electrical devices on display. What’s more is that you can test them out and get advice and they even have a test kitchen too. They also have some great opening offers on right now. The store opening took place last week and you can see a short clip of it here. Find out more about the Bosch store in Paradeplatz here. Address: Paradeplatz 4, 8001 Zürich

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great collection of pumpkin exhibits for this season but the exhibition closes on 31st October. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.

VAL D’ANNIVIERS: Beautiful Val d’Anniviers is a wonderful unspoilt region of Switzerland with amazing scenery. Read all about it here and why not plan a trip?

A TRIP TO BERGGASTHAUS AESCHER EBENALP: The iconic Berggasthaus Aescher which became famous after featuring on the cover of National Geographic is always worth a trip. There are several lovely hikes to do there too. Read more about it here.

A HIKE TO BEAUTIFUL LAKE PALPUOGNA: How about a hike to Lake Palpuogna in Graubunden? A beautiful place to visit. Read all about it here.

TRIP TO BLAUSEE IN AUTUMN: Blausee is beautiful at any time of the year but particularly so in Autumn. Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

THE OLIVE TRAIL IN LUGANO & GANDRIA: Fancy popping down to Lugano? It takes just under 2 hours from Zurich HB. One great thing to do is to walk along the Olive Trail form Gandria to Lugano (or vice versa). Read all about it here.

TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.

ACTION PASS FOR OVER 60s UNTIL 30th NOV: If you are or know someone over 60, tell them about the ZVV Action Pass Offer which is a great Travel pass with lots of freebies! See details of the ZVV Action Pass here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS? Take a look at our short Instagram Reel of the Rhine Falls here.

HOTEL VITZNAUERHOF VITZNAU: We recently re-visited Hotel Vitznauerhof and had a wonderful stay. Read all about this beautiful and very relaxing lakeside hotel on a previous trip here.

A HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Why not try this exciting hike in Flumserberg to the first 4 of the 7 Peaks in Flumserberg? The gondolas will close in late October so you need to be quick – read all about it here.

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

LOOKING FOR A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

LOOKING FOR A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about this great poster from BONDAY? You can get 10% off this Poster of Zurich using this link.

