What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid October 2022

Things To Do In Zurich Early to Mid October 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! Currently the Swiss Coffee Festival is taking place in Zurich, and although it seems quite early, you can now go ice skating at the Dolder Ice Rink! Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is now open and Micas Garden Street Festival will be closing its doors on 15th October. Due to its popularity Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition has been extended for the final time till 23rd November. If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Do also check out these great trips not too far from Zurich. On 22nd October there are FREE tickets available for the Zurich Public transport courtesy of Zurich Insurance. If you fancy some sunny travel inspiration – how about a trip to ClubMed Magna Marbella in Spain or maybe a once in a lifetime trip to the top sites in Jordan?

*** Contests ***

Don’t forget we have a contest to win 100 tickets for the Art International Festival in Zurich from 13th – 16th October (each ticket admits 2 people !)

from 13th – 16th October (each ticket admits 2 people !) We also have a contest to win a pair of tickets for 7th November for The5 Gourmet Festival

THE SWISS COFFEE FESTIVAL ZURICH 7th – 9th OCT: Coffee lovers don’t miss the Swiss Coffee Festival which is taking place form 7th – 9th October at Halle 550. Read all about it here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accessory company along with various designers are featured at the Swiss Design Market Pop-Up in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from now until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss the wonderful L & E designs made out of recycled materials.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 8th OCT: On Saturday, 8th October from 4pm-10pm selected wines from PORTUGAL, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils. FREE! BUT DO RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER GARTEN FROM 7th OCT: I don’t want to rush you into Winter – but just to let you know that Frau Gerold’s Garten is opening its Winter Garten from 5pm on 7th October. See more here.

ICE SKATING AT DOLDER SPORTS FROM 7th OCT: Similarly, if you’re getting into the Winter vibe you will be pleased to know that the ice skating rink at the Dolder Sports is open from 7th October. Find out more here.

OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH NOW OPEN in 2 LOCATIONS: Oktoberfest in Zurich is currently on at both Zurich main station and at Bauschänzli. See the Zurich Oktoberfest details here.

OLMA FESTIVAL ST GALLEN 13th – 23rd OCTOBER: The traditional Olma Festival is back in St Gallen from 13th – 23rd October. If you have ever been before, then why not visit this typically Swiss festival? Find out more about Olma here.

SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 13th & 14th OCTOBER BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.

Artwork / Photo credit: Daniela Gauch: Ignorieren, Courtesy of Gauch, Küssnacht CH

WIN TICKETS FOR ART INTERNATIONAL 13th- 16th OCT: Enter our contest here to win tickets one of 100 tickets we have up for grabs! It takes place at the Kongresshaus Zurich.

NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has just opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.

FREE TRANSPORT IN ZURICH 22nd OCT: Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy a day of FREE transport on Zurich’s ZVV network on 22nd October. Read all about it here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ON NOW TILL 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.

FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

STREET FOOD AT MICAS GARTEN ENDS 15th OCT: Zurich Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover until 15th October. Take a look here.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 21st – 30th OCT: The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at Hardbrücke, Zurich from 21st – 30th October. See more here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain's greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here. *** Sponsored Insert *** ZEST – THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY ZEST – THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Francsca an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war ravaged Italy, looks forward to 4 days alone while her family is at the 1965 State Fair. When a handsome photographer asks her for directions, it alters the course of her life forever. When: November 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th & 18th at 19:30 (end time 22:15) November 12th and 19th at 17:00 (end time 19:45) ​Venue: Theater im Seefeld Neumünster, Seefeldstrasse 91, 8008 Zurich For more information and tickets see here ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here. THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH 9th NOV: From 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.

TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING OFFERS 4th & 5th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening offers on 5th & 6th November – mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of amazing special offers and lots of activities and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. The website is in German but they all speak English! Sport Shop Time Out website.

UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Why not take a trip to the Umweltarena (above) near Spreitenbach, Zurich. It’s a fun day out for all the family. Find out all about it here.

SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION NIW EXTENDED TILL 23rd NOV: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG and is now extended till 23rd November before it moves to its next destination! Find out all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

GUIDE TO TOP THINGS TO DO IN JORDAN: We’ve just been visiting Jordan and have been bowled over by how much there is to see and do in this amazing country. It’s just 5 hours away by plane from Zurich and there are so many experiences to be had. From culture and history to camels, annoying, boats, floating in the Dead Sea an dmushc more! Take a look at some of the highlights here.

A SUNSHINE HOLIDAY AT CLUB MED MAGNA MARBELLA: A very short hop away from Zurich is the beautiful Club Med Magna Marbella which officially opened in September and offers fabulous high quality all inclusive packages for individuals and families including free childcare for children from 4 months to 17 years. Find out all about it here.

GASTRONOMIC FESTIVAL “Benvenuto Vermentino” SARDINIA 17th – 23rd OCT: Fancy combining a sunny vacation with a food and wine festival? How about a trip to Sardinia to visit the “Benvenuto Vermentino” festival in Olbia and enjoy the quality wines and the gastronomic delicacies of the area. Find out more here.

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

VAL D’ANNIVIERS: Beautiful Val d’Anniviers is a wonderful unspoilt region of Switzerland with amazing scenery. Read all about it here and why not plan a trip?

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

THE OLIVE TRAIL IN LUGANO & GANDRIA: Fancy popping down to Lugano? It takes just under 2 hours from Zurich HB. One great thing to do is to walk along the Olive Trail form Gandria to Lugano (or vice versa). Read all about it here.

TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.

ACTION PASS FOR OVER 60s: If you are or know someone over 60, tell them about the ZVV Action Pass Offer which is a great Travel pass with lots of freebies! See details of the ZVV Action Pass here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

A HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Why not try this exciting hike in Flumserberg to the first 4 of the 7 Peaks in Flumserberg? The gondolas will close in late October so you need to be quick – read all about it here.

HIKING IN HOCH Y’BRIG ALONG THE RIDGE: Tthe gondola up to enjoy this wonderful hike before the gondolas close around in late October. Panoramic views and wonderful scenery. See all the details here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

