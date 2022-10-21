What’s On In Zurich Late October 2022

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at the Wine Lounge from 21st – 30th October (see below) and this Saturday 22nd October there are FREE tickets available for the Zurich Public transport courtesy of Zurich Insurance. There is also an exhibition at Queen’s Gallery in Zurich from 22nd October for artist Todd Williamson and on Sunday the Olma Festival in St Gallen comes to an end. It’s also the season end for the ZSG River boats on 23rd October (the ones you can use with your usual public transport ticket) – so do go for a ride if you haven’t been yet! On 4th – 20th November the Honold Chocolate (Schoggi) Tram is back! If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. If you’re looking for a great hike see here. The Snow Season will soon be here so mark your diaries for the Sport Shop Time Out Winter Opening offers and 30th Anniversary celebrations on 5th & 6th November. Need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich. If you fancy some sunny travel inspiration – how about a trip to the top sites in Jordan?

DIGITAL ART FESTIVAL ZURICH 20th – 30th OCT: Check out all the amazing performances, art installations, exhibitions and more which form part of Zurich’s Digital Art Festival. Take a look here.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 21st – 30th OCT: The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at Hardbrücke, Zurich from 21st – 30th October. See more here.

TODD WILLIAMSON AT QUEENS GALLERY ZURICH 22nd OCT – 30th DEC: There is an exhibition of Todd Williamson’s art at Queens Gallery in Zurich on 22nd October any you can see his work on display until 31st December. Queens Art Gallery Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich

FREE TICKETS FOR ZVV TRANSPORT IN ZURICH 22nd OCT: Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy a day of FREE transport on Zurich’s ZVV network with special tickets from Zurich Insurance on 22nd October. Read all about it here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ENDS 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich until 23rd October. See details here.

GASTRONOMIC FESTIVAL “Benvenuto Vermentino” 17th – 23rd OCT SARDINIA: Fancy combining a last minute sunny vacation with a food and wine festival? How about a trip to Sardinia to visit the “Benvenuto Vermentino” festival in Olbia and enjoy the quality wines and the gastronomic delicacies of the area. Find out more here.

OLMA FESTIVAL ST GALLEN FINISHES 23rd OCTOBER: The traditional Olma Festival is back in St Gallen from 13th – 23rd October. If you have never been before, then why not visit this typically Swiss festival? Find out more about Olma here. CATCH THE GELMERBAHN BEFORE IT CLOSES FOR THE SEASON! If you haven’t yet been on the Gelmerbahn (see a short reel here) why not book your tickets before it closes for the season on 23rd October? Read all about it here.

Zurich Wine Festival 21st – 30th October 2022

Zurich Wine Festival is back for 2022 and taking place in The Wine Lounge, Förrlibuckstrasse 10, 8005 Zürich from 21st – 30th October.

It promises to be a great event for wine lovers!

CATCH A ZURICH RIVER BOAT BEFORE THE SEASON ENDS 23rd OCT: The Zurich River Boats end their season on 23rd October. See if you can catch a ride before they close. Read all about them here.

EUROPEAN OUTDOOR FIULM TOUR BEGINS 26th OCT: The European Outdoor Film Tour kicks off on 26 October 2022 at the Volkshaus Zurich, with a premiere in Bern on 29 October 22 as part of the Fernweh Festival. Eight films will be shown on the theme of the outdoors and adventur. Take a look at the schedule here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

FONDUE CRUISES ON LAKE ZURICH: The Fondue Cruises are back on the boats on Lake Zurich. The Fondue Cruises are back on the boats on Lake Zurich. Take a look here for more information.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION NOW EXTENDED TILL 23rd NOV: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG and is now extended till 23rd November before it moves to its next destination! Find out all about it here. THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH 9th NOV – 18th DEC & WIN TICKETS: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. The contest will be drawn on 30th October. Read all about it and enter our contest to win a pair of tickets here. FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th. ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 27th NOV: An exciting and varied program awaits you at this year’s Arab Film Festival in Zurich. There will be 43 feature and short films from Arab countries, almost all of them as Swiss premieres or first screenings in German-speaking countries. This year’s special focus is on Jordanian and Lebanese cinema. You can see the program booklet here. NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER GARTEN NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has opened the doors to its Winter Garten. See more here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

HAYA MOLCHO’S CUISINE AT NENI, HOTEL 25 HOURS LANGSTRASSE ZURICH: We enjoyed experiencing Haya Molcho’s cooking at NENI at Hotel 25 Hours Langstrasse Zurich last week and it was absolutely delicious. If you haven’t tried it yet it’s a great place to visit! See Restaurant NENI info here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

GUIDE TO TOP THINGS TO DO IN JORDAN: We recently visited Jordan and were bowled over by how much there is to see and do in this amazing country. It’s just 5 hours away by plane from Zurich and there are so many experiences to be had. From culture and history to camels, annoying, boats, floating in the Dead Sea and much more! Take a look at some of the highlights here.

VAL D’ANNIVIERS: Beautiful Val d’Anniviers is a wonderful unspoilt region of Switzerland with amazing scenery. Read all about it here and why not plan a trip?

A HIKE TO BEAUTIFUL LAKE PALPUOGNA: How about a hike to Lake Palpuogna in Graubunden? A beautiful place to visit. Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

THE OLIVE TRAIL IN LUGANO & GANDRIA: Fancy popping down to Lugano? It takes just under 2 hours from Zurich HB. One great thing to do is to walk along the Olive Trail form Gandria to Lugano (or vice versa). Read all about it here.

TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.

ACTION PASS FOR OVER 60s: If you are or know someone over 60, tell them about the ZVV Action Pass Offer which is a great Travel pass with lots of freebies! See details of the ZVV Action Pass here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS? Take a look at our short Instagram Reel of the Rhine Falls here:

Video footage by Alex Nikolsky.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

A SUNSHINE HOLIDAY AT CLUB MED MAGNA MARBELLA: A very short hop away from Zurich is the beautiful Club Med Magna Marbella which officially opened in September and offers fabulous high quality all inclusive packages for individuals and families including free childcare for children from 4 months to 17 years. Find out all about it here.

A HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Why not try this exciting hike in Flumserberg to the first 4 of the 7 Peaks in Flumserberg? The gondolas will close in late October so you need to be quick – read all about it here.

HIKING IN HOCH Y’BRIG ALONG THE RIDGE: Tthe gondola up to enjoy this wonderful hike before the gondolas close around in late October. Panoramic views and wonderful scenery. See all the details here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

LOOKING FOR A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

LOOKING FOR A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about this great poster from BONDAY? You can get 10% off this Poster of Zurich using this link.

