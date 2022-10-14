What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2022 Onwards

Things To Do In Zurich Mid October 2022 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! There’s a FREE Wine Tasting in Oerlkon this Saturday (details below) and chef Haya Molcho is doing a live cooking session on Saturday 15th October at NENI at Hotel 25 Hours Langstrasse Zurich (see below). Frau Gerolds Wintergarten is now open and Micas Garden Street Festival will be closing its doors on 15th October. Due to its popularity Monet’s Immersive Garden Exhibition has been extended for the final time till 23rd November. If you are looking for an excursion, see this wonderful offer to visit Locarno by train from as little as CHF 20 return. Do also check out these great trips not too far from Zurich. On 22nd October there are FREE tickets available for the Zurich Public transport courtesy of Zurich Insurance. If you fancy some sunny travel inspiration – how about a trip to ClubMed Magna Marbella in Spain or maybe a once in a lifetime trip to the top sites in Jordan?

*** Contests***

We have a contest to win a pair of tickets for 7th November for The5 Gourmet Festival

Win have a contest to win 2 Pairs of tickets forEXPOVINA 3rd – 17th November. Read all about it here.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON 15th OCT: On Saturday, 15th October a free wine tasting from 4pm-10pm of selected wines from Italy, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils FREE! But do reserve your spot by sending an email to info@weineausportugal.ch

STREET FOOD AT MICAS GARTEN ENDS 15th OCT: Zurich Street Food at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich ends for the season on 15th October. Take a look here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER GARTEN NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has opened the doors to its Winter Garten. See more here.

OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH NOW OPEN in 2 LOCATIONS UNTIL 15th OCT : Until 15th October Oktoberfest in Zurich is on at both Zurich main station and at Bauschänzli. From 16th October it continues just at Bauschänzli. See the Zurich Oktoberfest details here.

TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN BÜRKLIPLATZ ZURICH 16th OCT: Join Trash Hero Zurich in Bürkliplatz from 12 noon till approximately 2pm to help clear up rubbish. No experience needed and all equipment provided. Wear old clothes. See details of Trash Hour Zurich here.

OLMA FESTIVAL ST GALLEN NOW TILL 23rd OCTOBER: The traditional Olma Festival is back in St Gallen from 13th – 23rd October. If you have never been before, then why not visit this typically Swiss festival? Find out more about Olma here. SWISS CRAFT SPIRITS FESTIVAL 13th & 14th OCTOBER BASEL: Taking place from 5pm till midnight on both 13th and 14th October at the Volkshaus in Basel, you can get tickets here.

FREE WINE TASTING IN OERLIKON ZURICH FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON

Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon. This FREE tasting takes place in the auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ) at Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon, Zurich. FLAVOURS OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WINE TASTINGS IN OERLIKON

Venue: auditorium of the Czech and Slovak Center (TCZ), Binzmühlestrasse 81, Oerlikon Saturday, 15th October from 4pm -10pm

selected wines from ITALY, as well as Portwines and Organic Olive Oils FREE! BUT RESERVE YOUR SPOT by sending a mail to info@weineausportugal.ch *****************************************************************************************************************

HAYA MOLCHO AT NENI HOTEL 25 HOURS LANGSTRASSE SAT 15th OCTOBER: Join Haya Molcho’s live cooking session on Saturday 15th October at NENI at Hotel 25 Hours Langstrasse Zurich. Haya will be presenting her new book “Coming Home ” with her favorite recipes and cooking a four-course menu with recipes from the book live at NENI Zurich. Book your table now under +41 44 576 50 05 or find out more about the event here.

ART INTERNATIONAL AT KONGRESSHAUS 13th – 16th OCT: The Art International Contemporary Art Fair takes place at the Kongresshaus Zurich until 16th October. See details here.

Artwork / Photo credit: Linmay Komine: in the air, Courtesy of Smart Ship Gallery, Tokyo Japan





Zurich Wine Festival 21st – 30th October 2022

Zurich Wine Festival is back for 2022 and taking place in The Wine Lounge, Förrlibuckstrasse 10, 8005 Zürich from 21st – 30th October.

It promises to be a great event for wine lovers!



NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ON NOW: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of whom is located in Zurich Main Station. The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.

FREE TRANSPORT IN ZURICH 22nd OCT: Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy a day of FREE transport on Zurich’s ZVV network with special tickets from Zurich Insurance on 22nd October. Read all about it here.

GASTRONOMIC FESTIVAL “Benvenuto Vermentino” SARDINIA 17th – 23rd OCT: Fancy combining a sunny vacation with a food and wine festival? How about a trip to Sardinia to visit the “Benvenuto Vermentino” festival in Olbia and enjoy the quality wines and the gastronomic delicacies of the area. Find out more here.

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH ON NOW TILL 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here.

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION NOW – 31st OCT: The Jucker farm has a great new collection of pumpkin exhibition for this season. Read all about the latest exhibits here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.

ZURICH WINE FESTIVAL 21st – 30th OCT: The Zurich Wine Festival is taking place at Hardbrücke, Zurich from 21st – 30th October. See more here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain's greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH 9th NOV: From 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: An exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here. EXPOVINA WINE SHIPS IN ZURICH 3rd – 17th November The Expovina Wine Ships are back in Zurich from 3rd – 17th November. Don't miss this unique Wine Tasting Opportunity on the waters of Lake Zurich. The Wine Ships are located at Bürkliplatz in Zurich and on each one you can discover different wines. It's a wine journey on Lake Zurich to many lands without ever having to set sail! Enter our contest to wine one of 2 Pairs of Tickets. Simply email us here with a) your name and B) EXPOVINA22 in the subject line. The contest will be drawn on 30th October. Find out more here. TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING OFFERS 4th & 5th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening offers on 5th & 6th November – mark your diaries for fun packed days with lots of amazing special offers and lots of activities and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. The website is in German but they all speak English! Sport Shop Time Out website.

FOOD LOVERS DAYS AT BRIDGE ZURICH 4th & 5th NOVEMBER: BRIDGE in Europaallee Zurich is full of great food inspiration and on 4th & 5th November they are planning a couple of special Food Lovers Days tasting days with delicious food tasting and music and fun! On Friday 4th for just CHF 35 you can buy a ticket and enjoy tasting delicious food along with a couple of drinks. On Saturday 5th November they have a brunch (a la carte) with free child supervision. It’s a great idea for a get together with friends and family. See details here. EXPOVINA WINE FESTIVAL 13th – 17th NOVEMBER ZURICH: The Wine Ships are back in Zurich from 13th – 17th November 2022! It’s a unique opportunity to hop from boat to boat tasting different wines on the waters of Lake Zurich. EXPOVINA takes place at Bürkliplatz for the 67th time this year. Enter our contest to wine one of 2 Pairs of Tickets. Simply email us here with a) your name and B) EXPOVINA22 in the subject line. Read all about it here. THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH 9th NOV – 18th DEC & WIN TICKETS: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. Read all about it and enter our contest to win a pair of tickets here. FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION NOW EXTENDED TILL 23rd NOV: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG and is now extended till 23rd November before it moves to its next destination! Find out all about it here. ICE SKATING AT DOLDER SPORTS NOW OPEN: If you’re getting into the Winter vibe you will be pleased to know that the ice skating rink at the Dolder Sports is open from 7th October. Find out more here.

UMWELTARENA ZURICH: Why not take a trip to the Umweltarena (above) near Spreitenbach, Zurich. It’s a fun day out for all the family. Find out all about it here.

SIMPLY ZURICH – FREE EXHIBITION AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich that you can view at the Landesmuseum. Called Simply Zurich you can read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

CATCH THE GELMERBAHN BEFORE IT CLOSES FOR THE SEASON! If you haven’t yet been on the Gelmerbahn (see a short reel here) why not book your tickets before it closes for the season on 23rd October? Read all about it here.

VISIT BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: The Bruno Sculpture Park is open at the weekends and on Wednesdays and is full of amazing colourful sculptures. Catch it before it closes at the end of October. Find out all about it here

SCHLOSS KYBURG – OPEN UNTIL END OF OCTOBER: Why not visit the award winning Kyburg Castel before it closes for the season at the end of October. Read all about it here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

GUIDE TO TOP THINGS TO DO IN JORDAN: We recently visited Jordan and were bowled over by how much there is to see and do in this amazing country. It’s just 5 hours away by plane from Zurich and there are so many experiences to be had. From culture and history to camels, annoying, boats, floating in the Dead Sea and much more! Take a look at some of the highlights here.

A SUNSHINE HOLIDAY AT CLUB MED MAGNA MARBELLA: A very short hop away from Zurich is the beautiful Club Med Magna Marbella which officially opened in September and offers fabulous high quality all inclusive packages for individuals and families including free childcare for children from 4 months to 17 years. Find out all about it here.

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

VAL D’ANNIVIERS: Beautiful Val d’Anniviers is a wonderful unspoilt region of Switzerland with amazing scenery. Read all about it here and why not plan a trip?

THINGS TO DO IN SWITZERLAND IN THE AUTUMN: Top things to do in Switzerland this Autumn.Take a look here.

THE OLIVE TRAIL IN LUGANO & GANDRIA: Fancy popping down to Lugano? It takes just under 2 hours from Zurich HB. One great thing to do is to walk along the Olive Trail form Gandria to Lugano (or vice versa). Read all about it here.

TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.

ACTION PASS FOR OVER 60s: If you are or know someone over 60, tell them about the ZVV Action Pass Offer which is a great Travel pass with lots of freebies! See details of the ZVV Action Pass here.

A TRIP TO BLAUSEE: The beautiful lake Blausee looks incredible any time of year, but in Autumn it is truly stunning. You may need to wait a little longer for the leaves to turn more golden – but do put this on your Autumn excursion list. Take a look here.

A HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Why not try this exciting hike in Flumserberg to the first 4 of the 7 Peaks in Flumserberg? The gondolas will close in late October so you need to be quick – read all about it here.

HIKING IN HOCH Y’BRIG ALONG THE RIDGE: Tthe gondola up to enjoy this wonderful hike before the gondolas close around in late October. Panoramic views and wonderful scenery. See all the details here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

LOOKING FOR A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about this great poster from BONDAY? You can get 10% off this Poster of Zurich using this link.

