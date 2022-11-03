Home » Arts and Entertainment » Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich
Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

The Floating Theatre at Bellevue Zurich 1st November 2022 - 12th March 2023 

by newinzurich
Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

The Floating Theatre in Bellevue Zurich

1st November – 12th March 2023 

Herzbaracke floating theatre Zurich

Herzbaracke Floating Theatre Bellevue Zurich

Have you ever seen the “Herzbaracke” moored up near Bellevue in Zurich and wondered what it is? It’s actually a cross between a house boat and a “floating theatre”, equipped with a restaurant and a stage and all beautifully decorated in the style of “la Belle Epoque”.

Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

Herzbaracke Was Founded in 1998

The project started as an alternative culture program in 1998 and the construction itself is more of a raft than a boat as it doesn’t have a mast. Inside it is clad in pine wood and lit by oil lamps, and decorated with barrel organs, musical boxes and lots of Art Nouveau pictures and postcards.

Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

Federico Emanuel Pfaffen And His Troupe

Federico Emanuel Pfaffen and his troupe perform dance productions, recitals, concerts, pantomime, literary cabaret in a very friendly atmosphere right in the heart of Zurich. There is an ever changing program featuring orchestra and song evenings, jazz and vaudeville, theatre pieces and  even magic shows. And guests who know they’ll get hungry during the evening can book a meal together with their entrance ticket.

Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

You can visit and enjoy and either have dinner or just a drink. You can even rent the Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich for a day, an evening or for a lunch or company event.

die Herzbaracke, Lake Zurich
The Herzbaracke sails all year round on Lake Zurich, docking at different locations such as Rapperswil, Stäfa and Thalwil presenting a wide variety of productions. The Herzbaracke is in Zurich from 1st November 2022 – 12th March 2023.

 For the current program click here.

die Herzbaracke, Lake Zurich

Herzbaracke Zurich

Address: Bellevueplatz, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 380 53 80
Where: Bellevue Zurich
When: 1st November  2022 – 12th March 2023.
For more information please visit the Herzbaracke website here.
Herzbaracke floating theatre Zurich

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our News Articles

