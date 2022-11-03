An Exclusive Dinner with Todd Williamson at Queens Art Gallery Zurich

By Angie Weinberger

Todd Williamson at Queens Gallery Zurich

The phone rings and he says “Hey mum”. Todd Williamson goes outside to let his mother know how he’s doing during the exclusive Artist Dinner hosted at Queens Gallery Zurich. I like that. I like how open he is and how human. No sign of stardom, no distance. I might as well be sitting here with a friend. I wonder if it’s the champagne, the intimate set up of only 12 people or if Todd Williamson is just one of those likeable people. It’s not only me. Another lady across the table feels like she is his soul sister too. He took the time to explain every detail of every painting in the room. When the dinner casually started it did not feel like we had stopped talking.

We covered art topics, and I learned about NFTs. To be honest, I live in a parallel universe and while I should probably have known the term, it was a new thing for me. What fascinated me most though is to learn more about an artist who is not starving but thriving.

Todd Williamson American Artist

Todd Williamson is a painter with a schedule. He likes structure. Structure gives him the frame in which he can be creative. He grew up in the countryside in Alabama, USA and knew already as a child that he wanted to be a painter. He now lives in Los Angeles, paints in a studio and shows paintings in his home. His studio is a sanctuary and guests are better hosted in his home, he says. His parents seem to be impressed by his success although it seems that to them, the art world is also a parallel universe. Todd Williamson shared a story where he was commissioned to paint a piece inspired by a Caravaggio and after the opening he called his parents to tell them that his piece was hung up next to the Caravaggio. His mum responded by saying “I hope he likes it.”

When they ask him to paint something for Christmas, they usually expect a cherub or an angel. Williamson’s pieces are expressionist I would say and the longer I look at them the more they tell me a story. When he explains the background of his Pope Francis painting I can see the connection. When he says that music inspires him we understand the lines in the work.

Todd Williamson Businessman and Philanthropist

Todd Williamson is also a businessman and philanthropist. He helps in his home town school, runs art projects for children and is touring around Germany right now. Once the work is shipped he lets go of it. He keeps a few pieces at home and changes how he shows his walls. His colour choices have passion and you can see the light emanating from the back of the picture. When the light shines on the painting the picture changes. The exhibition is a festival for your eyes and I highly recommend you visit as soon as you can! You never know, like me you might even decide to purchase a piece of Todd Williamson for yourself!

Todd Williamson Exhibition at Queens Gallery Zurich Until 31st December 2022

Until 31st December 2022, paintings by American artist Todd Williamson and sculptures by German stone sculptor Frank Teufel are on display at Queens Art Gallery Zurich. You can also purchase the works at the gallery.

Where: Queens Art Gallery Zurich, Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich

When: 22nd October – 31st December 2022

Opening hours: Thu: 2pm – 7pm, Fri: 11am – 7pm, Sat: 11am – 5pm

Todd Williamson:

Born in 1964, Todd Williamson is an internationally awarded artist and has, amongst other prizes, received the Pollock Prize for Creativity. He lives and works in Los Angeles, California and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Belmont University in Nashville. He is also chairman of the West Hollywood Arts and Culture Committee in Los Angeles.

Frank Teufel:

Frank Teufel was born in Tuttlingen in 1966. After a apprenticeship as a stone sculptor, he attended the stonemasons and stone sculptors master school in Mainz. He also studied at the Academy of Design in Ulm.

