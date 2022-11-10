Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

Winter 2022 / 23

Ice Skating In and Around Zurich

Ice skating and Switzerland are synonymous and in Zurich there are lots of places to practice the sport. However, if the thought of gliding across the ice leaves you cold, there is usually a good cafe attached to most rinks where you can procure a hot Glühwein or two and warm up as you watch every body else skating (or falling head over heels).

Hiring Ice Skates

If you want to take part but don’t have your own skates you can simply hire a pair for a small additional cost at the rink. Entrance prices don’t tend to vary too much and are generally around CHF 4 – 12 for children and CHF 8 to 15 for adults – but do check each rink for the correct details.

Here are some Ice Skating places In and Around Zurich

Dolder Ice Rink Open Until Mid March 2023

Open daily and located up on high near the swimming pool, this rink is one of the largest in Switzerland and offers lots of space. Open now until 13th March 2022. For more information see here.

Eisbahn Heuried Until 12th March 2023

Open daily (except Sundays), this large ice skating rink at the Sportzentrum in Heuried at Wasserschöpfi 71, 8055 Zurich, is very popular. It’s open from now until 12th March 2023. Check out the special skating nights they offer. There is an outdoor and an indoor ice rink. For more information see here.

Eisbahn Wädi Until 12th February 2023

No open until 12th February 2023. Known as the “ice rink on the lake” the Wädenswil rink is a great place for ice skating. For more information see here.

Eisbahn Thalwil Until 5th March 2023

Located in Bodensee 19 Thalwil, this family oriented skating rink is lots of fun for young and old alike. They even hold ice skating discos on certain dates. The Ice Rink is open until 5th March 2023. For more information see here.

Ice Skating Lachen Until 15th January 2023

The Ice rink at Lachen is open until 15th January. 2023 Please see detailed information here.

Ice Skating Erlenmoos 5th November 2022 – 19th February 2023

The ice rink at Erlenmoos is open until 19th February 2023. Please visit the website here.

Wienachtsdorf Zurich Bellevue 24th November – 23rd December 2022

This year there will once agin be an ice rink at the Wienacthsdorf Christmas Market in front of the Opera House.. Find out more here.





KEK in Küsnacht 28th Jan – 12th March 2023

KEK in Küsnacht is equipped with a great ice skating rink as well as curling facilities, and a cafe. For more information see here.

Lake Skating

Some of the lakes in Zurich such as the Greifensee and the Katzensee become additional natural ice skating rinks which can only be used (at your own risk!) if it gets super cold and they freeze over and permission is given! The Katzensee is located at Seebad Katzensee, Katzenseestrasse, 8046 Zurich.

In December 2015 the Oeschinensee in Switzerland froze over for the first time in 19 years and for a short period of time ice skating took place on this unique natural rink. See here for details.

