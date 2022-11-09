Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2022 at the Kongresshaus

Blickfang Designmesse is back in Zurich and back at the Kongresshaus! The popular design fair showcases new and innovative products from designers from Switzerland and all over the world. It’s an event not to miss!

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2022

Design, Innovation, Fashion

The exhibition focuses on the latest fashion trends as well as new inventions and ideas. Every year is different! There are lots of exciting designers taking part and everything from fashion, jewellery, lighting, furniture to practical and innovative day to day products is on display for you to see and admire.

There are also some great gadgets and unique products that you can’t find anywhere else.

There are lots of small companies selling hand crafted goods.

Over 25 Years of Blickfang Design Fair

Blickfang started over 25 years ago in Stuttgart and is now established in Zurich, Basel, Vienna, Hamburg and Copenhagen as an annual event. It has become known as a great platform for young designers. Why not pop by and take a look?

Blickfang 2022

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 5, 8002 Zürich

When: 18th, 19th, 20th November 2022

Ticket Prices:

Day ticket: 27 CHF

Reduced*: 23 CHF

*for pupils/students and people with disabilities with a valid ID card

Children up to 14 years free

Tickets only available online and you can purchase tickets here. Limited number available at the box office.

Dogs are unfortunately not allowed.

Opening Hours:

FR | 18 November 22 | 2 pm- 8 pm

SA | 19 November 22 | 11am – 8pm

SO | 20 November 22 | 11 am – 6 p.m

For more information: Take a look here

