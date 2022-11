Christmas Markets Guide Zurich and Switzerland 2022

It’s getting colder in Zurich and Christmas is on its way. The Lucy Christmas Lights go on in Bahnhofstrasse at 6pm 24th November and the Swarovski Christmas Tree goes live shortly after. Late night shopping takes place till 9pm and most of Zurich’s Christmas Markets open their doors on the same day too – see details below.

So now is the time for the Christmas Markets all over Switzerland to welcome you with a Glühwein and lots of seasonal fare. Each Christmas Market has its own character and specialities – so don’t just visit one! Visit as many as you can 🙂

We’ve listed the key Christmas Markets in Zurich and Switzerland for Christmas 2022 below. So take along your friends and indulge and enjoy! Please note many markets only use cashless transactions. Before you set off on a journey to visit a Christmas Market always click on the website (you can see them all listed below) just to double check in case anything changes at short notice!

Zurich Christmas Markets 2022

This popular Christmas market featuring around 120 stalls located right in front of the Opera House and Bellevue, is taking place at Sechselaeutenplatz once again this year. One of the many highlights are the food and refreshments. Special features include a beautiful Fondue Stübli in the Chalet. It’s so cosy you might not want to leave. Sadly this year, due to the energy crisis the Ice Rink will NOT be in place.

Location: Sechselaeutenplatz in front of the Opera House

Dates: 24th November – 23rd December 2022

Christmas Market Opening Times:

Monday to Saturday 11am – 10pm

Sunday 11am – 8pm

Visit the website here

See a video of the Wienachtsdorf Christmas Market at Bellevue here.

*******

One of Europe’s biggest indoor markets with the glittering 15m Swarovski Christmas Tree and 150 stalls, making it is one of the most spectacular indoor Christmas markets in Europe.

Location: Zurich main railway station

Dates: 24th Nov – 24th December 2022

Sunday to Wednesday 11am – 9.00pm

Thursday to Saturday 11am – 10.00pm

Closing day 24th December – 11.00am – 4.00pm

Visit the website here

*******

Singing Christmas Tree Market – 24th Nov – 23rd Dec 2022

This charming little market just off Bahnhofstrasse has a Singing Christmas tree as its main attraction.You can read all about it here.

Location: Werdmühleplatz just off Bahnhofstrasse

Dates: 24th November – 23rd December 2022

Monday to Thursday 4pm – 9pm, Friday till 10pm

Saturday 1pm – 10pm and Sunday 1pm till 9pm

Visit the website here

*******

Dörfli Christmas Market – 24th November – 23rd December 2022