Enjoying Great Food, Wine and More Off peak in Sardinia

“This land resembles no other place. Sardinia is something else. Enchanting spaces and distances to travel; nothing finished, nothing definitive. It is like freedom itself.” DH Lawrence

If you’re looking for a wonderful location for an out of season break, the Italian Island of Sardinia is an absolute gem. We visited in mid-October when the temperatures were still in their mid-twenties to early thirties and the island was basking in sunshine. Sardinia is in fact the second largest island in the Mediterranean (270 kilometres long and 40 kilometres wide) – so there is lots to see and do. In fact, its charm has been known to the British for quite some while. As far back as 1921, the English writer DH Lawrence extolled the virtues of the island in his book “The Sea and Sardinia”. Whether you have read the book or not, I highly recommend a visit to the island to witness its beauty for yourself !

The Food and Wine in Sardinia

There are just so many reasons why you really should visit the island but the food and wine are definitely two of the most important. With the wonderful climate and rich fertile soil, Sardinian food is Italian Mediterranean cuisine at its best and the wines are excellent. The Sardinians certainly take both very seriously here and put enormous effort into serving fresh, delicious cuisine.

We were in Olbia to attend the annual Benvenuto Vermentino Autumn Food and Wine Festival. It was organized by Promocamera and was taking place for the eighth time. Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs were arriving from all over the world at the Archaelogical Museum where the event was taking place.

Archeological Museum Olbia Sardinia

It was here that I first got to try the local speciality, the declicious white Vermentino wine.

At the event we were able to taste lots of different Vermentino wines, including the most esteemed variety, Vermentino di Galluria.

Many of the local restaurants were offering special menus for the festival and we enjoyed great dinners with lots of regional specialities, all fresh, local and beautifully presented.

Here you can see some of the delicious dishes at Restaurant Piperita Patty

We also enjoyed fabulous food at Restaurant Terra Nostra Trattoria Creativa in Olbia too.

In addition to the amazing food and wine we enjoyed in Oblia we also visited a wonderful Agriturismo called Tenuta Pilastru in Arzachena where they have 42 rooms where you can stay.

We enjoyed more regional dishes at Tenuta Pilastru, all lovingly prepared, washed down of course with ample quantities of Vermentino and coffee served with delicious homemade biscuits!

Set amongst amazing rock formations reminiscent of the rocks you see in Cappadoccia in Turkey, Stefania Filigheddu, the owner of this family run business, took us on a short guided tour of the property. We saw the impressive rocks, some of which were amazingly high!

Another excellent Agriturismo we visited was called Chicchiritanos. Located near the small village of Monti, it is basically a farm where they raise sheep, pigs, cows and chickens in the wild on 40 hectares of land. They grow all their own vegetables, make their own cheese and even run a butchers shop. Our lunch menu featured dishes all made with produce from the farm and all cooked by the wonderful chef. After a glass of sparkling Vermentino outside in the sunshine we went into the farmhouse for lunch.

We enjoyed homemade pecorino cheese, fabulous grilled vegetables, a soft cheese called Formagella, home reared slow cooked pork with a crispy skin and delicious Pane Carasau, crispy bread wafers. There really was no room for dessert but the fresh almond Amaretta biscuits with their soft gooey interiors were irresistible. Once again, we tried some great Vermentino (which is also available as a sparkling wine) as well as various other wine from the region. We really were in foodie heaven! If you’d like to stay, you’re in luck as they also have six rooms for tourists.

The Town of Olbia

Olbia is a pretty town with lots of narrow, winding cobbled streets and a little port overlooking the sea. The houses are colourfully decorated with lots of flowers all around. Quite a few of the streets are car free and many are lined with outdoor restaurants as people ate alfresco under large shades in the in warm autumn sunshine. The obligatory gelato sellers tempting us with their wares …

In summer there are plenty of ferry connections but as were in the off season we flew from Milan Malpensa to Olbia’s Costa Smeralda airport which is only 10 minutes by car from the centre of town.

View from the roof terrace Hotel Panorama Olbia Sardinia

We stayed at the centrally located Hotel Panorama. It’s a small but very comfortable family hotel located in the historic old town. It boasts generous sized rooms and a lovely roof terrace with panoramic views right out to sea. It is in the pedestrian part of town but has its own car park located just a couple of hundred metres down the street.

Top Things To See in Olbia

Our friendly and very helpful guide, Francesca Ruiu, took us on a short tour of the town.

Street Art In Olbia

I particlulary liked the Street Art in Olbia. One mural which stood out to me most of all was one highlighting the plight of the oceans in respect to plastic.

Basilica of San Simplicio and Church of San Paolo

We visited two of the town’s most important historical buildings, Basilica of San Simplicio and the Church of San Paolo.

The Romanesque church of San Simplicio which was named after the martyr and patron saint of the city. On 15th May each year there is a very popular procession lasting all afternoon. Children are given the afternoon off school and many buisnesses close in order to honour the saint.

Church of San Paolo

Apostolo San Paolo is dedicated to Saint Paul the Apostle. It was was built on the ruins of ancient Punic and Roman temples and includes both Romanesque and Baroque styles.

It has a stunningly colourful tiled roof and inside there are modern frescoes from the 20th century.

Archaeological Museum in Olbia

We also visited the Archaeological Museum in Olbia which is populated with lots of treasures from the Phoenicians, the Greeks and the Romans.

We also saw these huge planks of wood from a ship recovered from the sea close to Olbia.

Beaches of Sardinia

In Sardinia you’re never far from a beach and there are quite a few beaches close to Olbia, including the city beach which is close to the town. However if you’re looking for the Caribbean Island style beaches you have no doubt seen in many tourist guides, then Costa Esmeralda is the place to go!

The Beaches of Costa Smeralda

On the Costa Smeralda the sea is emerald green and the beaches are stunning. When we went in mid-October, the water was still warm and the sea was wonderful to swim in. Going off season in Autumn is a really good time to visit as the beaches were quite empty, prices are lower and you can really enjoy the wide bays of the Costa Smeralda almost to yourself. Another good time to go is from early May onwards, when there are not so many tourists.

The name Emerald Coast comes from the emerald green sea and the colour of the water changes with the sunlight. When we arrived one morning it was quite overcast and cloudy, but within an hour the sea colour had changed tremendously as the cloud had burned off.

Wine Museum Berschidda Sardinia

The Wine Museum of Sardinia is located a little way off the beaten track in the village of Berschidda. We had a tour of the museum and a short presentation on the local wines. We also got to learn more about the importance of the Vermentino grape. It is cultivated all around Olbia, growing very well in the granite soil. However, Cannonau, a red wine, is the dominant variety and accounts for 70 percent of wine produced across the island. There are a total of 26,000 vineyards in Sardinia so it is easy to understand the importance of wine to the local history and to the economy.

The museum charts the history of the various tools used to cultivate, harvest and bottle the wine over the years. Naturally, we finished our presentation with a wine tasting of a very delicious Vermentino!

The Cork Museum In Calangianus

Another important substance in the history of Sardinia is cork. Sardinia produces more than three quarters of all the corks used in Italian wines. Not only has cork been used for centuries as a stopper for wine bottles, but it has many other uses besides. We had a tour of the Cork Museum in the village of Calangianus and witnessed first hand some of the machinery used to cut the corks in the olden days. We also heard first hand accounts about how dangerous a job it used to be. Luckily these days cork stopper making is mechanised and far, far safer.

We learned all about how cork is extracted from the bark of the oak tress and how they process it to create a finished product. Cork is a very hard material and is already used by Swiss Watch Manufacturer Mondaine and can be used also to create jackets, bags and hats. We rounded off our visit by trving the local digestif – a berry liqueur called Mirto made in the village of Telti.

Cantina del Vermentino Monti Wine Cooperative

Whilst learning all about the wine in the region, we stopped by the winegrowers’ cooperative, Cantina del Vermentino Monti. Franco Pirastru explained that around 40,000 hectolitres of white and red wine are matured in barrels for between 6 and 14 months. We learned about the merits of the Vermentino di Gallura “Funtanaliras” and the Vermentino di Gallura “Seleme”, crisp fresh and dry.

Giants Tombs and Nuraghe

Away from the coast, the countryside near Olbia is wild and rugged and extremely beautiful. There are cork forests, vineyards and lots if impressive rocks.

We visited a site from the Nuragic period (1600-900 BC), and had a tour round the giant tombs and rock stones. It was very impressive to see these rocks and dwellings from ancient civilisations.

4,000 Year Old Olive Tree Sardinia

Another interesting place we visited was an ancient olive grove. Amongst other huge olive trees, the largest one in the middle is a four thousand-year-old olive tree which is approximately 14 metres tall. It is purportedly the oldest olive tree in the world and has a huge dense canopy of branches and leaves. Apparently it was also used as a place of worship over two thousand years ago.

All around were other large and very ancient olive trees like the one above. After our trip out exploring the rugged inland areas around Olbia we headed back to town for one last lunch and Vermentino before heading home. What a wonderful place – I definitely think DH Lawrence was right!

A Trip To Sardinia Out Of Season

As you can see from the photos, the weather in October was very sunny and mild, which makes Sardinia a perfect destination for an out of season holiday. What’s more, prices in the off season tend to be up to 20% cheaper than in the peak season. If you’re more of a Spring than an Autumn traveller, then another option is a Spring break in Sardinia. In fact whatever time of year you visit there is always something going on in this beautiful! See below for more information.

Information and Links

Fore more information on the Benvenuto Vermentino Festival see here.

For more information on Sardina please visit the Sardinia Tourism website here.

