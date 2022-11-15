Home » What's On » Kerzenziehen: Make Your Own Christmas Candles In Zurich
Kerzenziehen: Make Your Own Christmas Candles In Zurich

Zurich Candle making at Bürkliplatz 12th November - 21st December 2022

What is Kerzenziehen?

So what is Kerzenziehen? It’s a very traditional Christmas custom which is basically dipping a long thread or wick into hot wax over and over again to create a candle. It’s known as candle dipping or candle making and one of the main places you can do it in Zurich is at Bürkliplatz. Children love it and it’s a great activity to do as a family or with friends.

Kerzenziehen in Bürkliplatz Zurich Since 1969

The traditon of candle making in Bürkliplatz first began in 1969. Since then it has grown into something of a phenomenon and you will find people from all walks of life heading to this Kerzenziehen location in Zurich to dip wicks into melted beeswax and creating their very own candles.

Candle Creativity

It’s a fun thing to do and it can be quite meditative. You can also use your creativity to further elaborate on the basic dipped candle by creating a pattern. It’s not expensive – you simply pay for the weight of beeswax you have used to create your candle and you can of course use the candle later or give it as a present!

Where: Bürkliplatz Zurich

When: From 12th November – 21st December 2022

What Time: Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

The organisation running this event is often looking for volunteers to help and if you’re interested please contact them on: 044 250 20 33

