NewInZurich 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar

We are delighted to announce that this year we are running a NewInZurich 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar. We’d like to thank our loyal readers for their support over the years (NewIn Zurich is 12 years old!!) and to offer you a little bit of Christmas fun! Behind each of the 12 doors of the Advent calendar below there is a wonderful prize to be won! We have some wonderful prizes ranging from luxury skincare and perfume, to gadgets, to a 2 night overnight stay in a luxury hotel in Switzerland! Why not enter our contest and have a go? After all you have to be in it to win it! 😊

Each Advent Calendar Door Is Open For 3 Days

From 1st – 12th December there are 12 Christmas doors and behind each door is a fabulous gift! Each door will open at midnight and will remain open for 3 full days. This means you can enter (once) on any of the three days. So when Door 1 goes live on 1st December, you can enter the contest on 1st or 2nd or even 3rd December and so forth. After midnight on 3rd day the door will remind open, but you can no longer enter the contest!

You Can Enter As Many Doors As You Wish – But Only One Entry Per Door

Please note that you can enter all the contests but you can only enter each contest once! Please leave both your first name and last name when entering. The winner will be selected by a random number selection app and the winner will be contacted within 5 days of the draw taking place.

All you need to do is check the Advent Calendar daily and you can enter directly from the Advent calendar below!

Wishing you lots of luck and lots of Christmas Cheer!

You can see the 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar here :

Eligibility: Please note that to be eligible you must be over 18 and living in Switzerland. Each door remains open for 3 days and you can enter each contest for each prize once JUST ONCE during this time. The prize is not transferable. No cash alternative.

