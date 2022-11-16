Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

We recently attended one of the Special Evenings of “Paul Klee Meets Electronica” at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich and really enjoyed it. The multimedia light show projects oversized paintings by the Swiss artist Paul Klee across the huge walls of the building and the art is set to the electronic music of Daft Punk, which really brings all the art to life.

Each performance lasts just 30 minutes and you can select from a choice of time slots on the website.

It is a unique experience and very easy to get to as the Lichthalle is located just a couple of minutes walk from Zurich Hardbrücke railway station and tram stops.

The last three nights take place on 17th, 18th and 19th November – so if you are a fan of Paul Klee it’s definitely worth going along! The exhibition is located right next to the Bistro k2 so if you fancy a meal or some drinks before or after the show it’s ideal!

You can see a short Instagram reel here:

Or you can see a slightly longer version on YouTube here:

Paul Klee meets Electronica

Dates: 17th, 18th and 19th November 2022.

Starts: 8:30 p.m and there are 2 slots per evening

Price: CHF 19 per person

Where: Light Hall MAAG

Address: Zahnradstrasse 22, 8005 Zurich

For more information visit the website here.

For tickets see here

