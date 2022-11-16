Home » Arts and Entertainment » Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Paul Klee Immersive Art Special Nights in Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

We recently attended one of the Special Evenings of “Paul Klee Meets Electronica” at the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich and really enjoyed it. The multimedia light show projects oversized paintings by the Swiss artist Paul Klee across the huge walls of the building and the art is set to the electronic music of Daft Punk, which really brings all the art to life.

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Each performance lasts just 30 minutes and you can select from a choice of time slots on the website.

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

It is a unique experience and very easy to get to as the Lichthalle is located just a couple of minutes walk from Zurich Hardbrücke railway station and tram stops.

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

The last three nights take place on 17th, 18th and 19th November – so if you are a fan of Paul Klee it’s definitely worth going along! The exhibition is located right next to the Bistro k2 so if you fancy a meal or some drinks before or after the show it’s ideal!

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

You can see a short Instagram reel here: 

Or you can see a slightly longer version on YouTube here:

 

Paul Klee meets Electronica

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

Dates: 17th, 18th and 19th November 2022.
Starts:  8:30 p.m and there are 2 slots per evening
Price: CHF 19 per person
Where: Light Hall MAAG
Address: Zahnradstrasse 22, 8005 Zurich

For more information visit the website here.

For tickets see here

Paul Klee Meets Electronica At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2022 at the Kongresshaus

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

The Schoggi Tram in Zurich by Honold

 

*****************************

 

You may also like

Zurich’s Singing Christmas Tree 2022

Enjoying Great Food, Wine and More Off peak...

What’s On In Zurich Mid November 2022

Best Places to go Ice Skating in Zurich

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Blickfang Designfair Zurich 2022 at the Kongresshaus

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of November 2022

An Exclusive Dinner with Todd Williamson at Queens...

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It...

Die Herzbaracke on Lake Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security