RhB Railway Sets World Record in Switzerland with Longest Passenger Train

Photo credit Philipp Schmidli  Source Blick TV

Did you know that on Saturday 29th October 2022 a World Record was broken in Switzerland? The RhB, the Rhaetian Railway, successfully ran the longest passenger train ever along the Bernina Railway and across the Albula viaduct in Graubünden, Switzerland. In doing so, Switzerland once again entered the Guinness World Records. It was a huge technical undertaking and was witnessed by thousands of people from all over the world.  The event attracted railway fans from home and abroad as well as avid train spotters. It was an amazing site as the 1.906 metre train travelled 25 kilometres through the famous UNESCO World Heritage area.

Part of the SBB 175 Year Anniversary

In 2022 SBB, Swiss Railways,  is celebrating its 175 year anniversary. The event featuring the longest train in world was just one part of the celebrations which have been taking place all over Switzerland throughout the year.  In order for it all to successfully take place it required  25 trains, seven drivers, 21 technicians and 100 passenger cars.  The long red train ran through the famous Bernina Express railway and was a striking site.

Photo credit Philipp Schmidli  Source Blick TV

25 Km Journey Along One of the Most Beautiful Railways

The 25 kilometre journey took about an hour as the enormous train snaked its way along the tracks on what is known as one of the most beautiful train journeys in the world.  RhB director, Renato Fasciati and his team, had been working towards the world record since the Summer and despite some issues on the practice run, all went well at the scheduled hour. The Guinness World Records plaque now takes pride of place in the RhB headquarters in Chur.

Previous World Record in Belgium

The previous World Record was set in Belgium in 1991 with a 1.732-metre train, so Rhaetischer Bahn beat the previous record record by just under 200 metres.

All photos credit Philipp Schmidli  Source Blick TV

You can see a short clip by Blick TV here:

Here is another short Instagram reel taken the day after the successful World Record Breaking attempt, giving you a short overview of the journey over the viaduct:

RhB Railways

For more information on RhB visit their website here. 

