Silvesterlauf Zurich – A Winter Fun Run Through The City

Silvesterlauf Zurich 11th December 2022

Silvesterlauf Zurich –

A Winter Fun Run Through The City

11th December 2022

Silvesterlauf Zurich 2012 ©NewinZurich.com

The “Silvesterlauf Zurich” is the annual December fun run through Zurich which usually takes place on the second Sunday in December. You can register online to take part. Even if you don’t fancy running, it is also a great spectator event. There is plenty of entertainment as well as food and beverage stands to keep you fed and watered. Whacky costumes contribute to the fun party atmosphere – so enjoy!

It’s a great event for everyone, whether you’re just watching or actually taking part. However, please note that quite a few of the streets in the centre of town will be closed, so it’s a good idea to take public transport as parking is very limited.

Late Registrations for Silvesterlauf Zurich 2022

Please note that this year there are a limited number of places for late registrations!  For a surcharge of CHF 12 (and subject to availability) you can register at the Customer Service desk at SportXX Migros City in Zurich

Friday, December 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m
Saturday, December 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m
Sunday, December 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m
The starting places for late registrations are limited.

Silvesterlauf Zurich

When: 11th December 2022

Where: Through the streets of Zurich – Please note many of the road will be closed to traffic

Visit the Silvesterlauf website here for more information.

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

