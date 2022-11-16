The Märlitram Children’s Christmas Tram Zurich 2022

Children’s Christmas Tram Zurich

The Märlitram is a special Christmas tram in Zurich only for children. Driven around town by Santa Claus and accompanied by two angels telling Christmas stories, it’s always a hit! It is a red tram but in 2020 during the pandemic, they changed the colour to green as a symbol of hope. Since then it has reverted to its usual colour of red.

You can see a short Instagram Reel of the Märlitram in action here:





The Jelmoli Märlitram runs daily from 25th November to 24th December 2022. The rides begin and end at Bellevue tram stop and go at regular 25 minute intervals between 1.35pm and 6.50pm. The rides are only for children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old. Sadly adults are not allowed!

Weektime Rides

Monday to Friday 13 rides per day:

1:25 pm / 1:50 pm / 2:15 pm / 2:40 pm / 3:05 pm / 3:30 pm / 3:55 pm / 4:45 pm / 5:10 pm / 5:35 pm / 6:00 pm / 6:25 pm / 6:50 pm

Weekend Rides

Saturday & Sunday – 16 trips per day:

12.10 pm / 12.35 pm / 1.00 pm / 1.25 pm / 1.50 pm / 2.15 pm / 2.40 pm / 3.05 pm / 3.30 pm / 3.55 pm / 4.45 pm / 5.10 pm / 5.35 pm / 6.00 pm / 6.25 pm / 6.50 pm

Children Aged 4 – 10 years

Children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old can enjoy these fun-filled 25 minute journeys around Zurich from Bellevue to Limmatquai and Central, along Bahnhofstrasse and back to Bellevue.

The Märlitram is operated by Jelmoli who have been running it for over 60 years.

Where To Buy Your Märlitram Tickets

Previously you could purchase tickets from the Jelmoli Customer Service department, but now all tickets need to be booked online. Please see details here.

Please note tickets can be purchased from Friday 18th December.

Jelmoli Märlitram for Children

When: 25th November – 24th December 2022

Where: Bellevue Tram Stop

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for a once a week newsletter on what’s on in Zurich subscribe to our blog.

**********************

h

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave