Photos of Illuminarium 2019 Zurich Switzerland

The Stunning Illuminarium at the Landesmuseum Zurich

10th November – 30th December 2022

What is the Illuminarium in Zurich ?

The Illuminarium in Zurich is a free outdoor light festival in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum featuring a ticketed light show and serving food and drink. The good news is that it is back in Zurich for 2022! It’s a wonderful place to visit in the run up to Christmas and is located very close to Zurich main station. Here are some photos to give you an idea of what it’s like. You can also see a video of the Illuminarium here.

When Is The Illuminarium in Zurich?

It all takes place in the beautifully decorated courtyard of the Landesmuseum from 10th November until 30th December 2022 although please note, it is closed on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. It’s full of colour, music and vibrancy and in the evenings approaching Christmas, it’s definitely one of top places to visit to catch up with friends and enjoy a Glühwein or a meal.

In the centre there of the courtyard there is a festive Christmas tree and all around are colourful patterns projected onto the exterior walls of the Landesmuseum. There are food and drink stands and a bar serving hot and cold food and drinks and a Fondue Chalet too.

At the bottom of the page you can see a short video – so you get an idea of what it looks like. Every year the decorations and projections are slightly different but they are always beautiful and full of colour!

How Much Does Entry to The Illuminarium Cost?

The Illuminarium is on from 10th November until 30th December 2022 and entrance is FREE. It’s open every evening except for Christmas Eve, 24th and Christmas Day, 25th December when the venue is closed.

YUKI “TURBOlente Weihnachten” Light Show

Visitors can also buy tickets to a great light show called “TURBOlente Weihnachten”. Staged by Yuki and her fabulous friends it will appeal to both young and old. The show performances take place every evening from 5pm until 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased online here for the special Yuki light show.

Art Festival Presentations

In addition, this year there is a ticketed Art Festival featuring work by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) and five animation studios, who were chosen in a contest.

The Art Festival will take place Wednesday to Saturday at 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm. And on Sunday to Tuesday 8pm and 8.30pm.

You can buy tickets to the Art Festival Presentations here.

FREE World Cup Public Viewing at the Illuminarium 2022

With the support of Zurich Insurance there will be FREE World Cup Public Viewing at the Illuminarium 2022 in the inner courtyard of the new building on Monday, 28th November at 5pm for Switzerland versus Brazil and on Friday, 2nd December at 8pm for Switzerland versus Serbia.

So why not pop by and have a Glüwein and check it out?

The Illuminarium Zurich

Where: The Landesmuseum Zurich

When: 10th November – 30th December 2022. Closed on 24th & 25th December 2022.

Admission to the Festival: FREE

Tickets for Yuki’s Christmas Light Show and the Art Festival: See here.

Tickets for the Yuki show cost CHF 13.80 for adults, CHF 8.80 for children 10 to 16 and 5.80 for children 6 – 10.

Tickets for the Art Festival cost CHF 9.80 for adults, CHF 5.80 for children 10 – 16 and free for children up to 9.

FREE Admission for the World Cup Viewing: Monday 28th November and Friday 2nd December

Children and adolescents can only enter when accompanied by an adult.

How To Get To the Illuminarium

By train to Zurich Main Station. The Landesmuseum Zürich is just a few steps away from the station.

By Tram or Bus: Go to Bahnhofquai/HB (with Trams number 4, 11, 13, 14, 17, 46) or to Bahnhofplatz (with Trams number 3, 6, 10, 31).

By Car: Head for Zürich City and Zurich main station.

Parking: You can find parking at Hauptbahnhof (Sihlquai 41), at Central (Seilergraben) or at Urania (Uraniastrasse 3).

Take a look at this video to get an overview of the Illuminarium:

