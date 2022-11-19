The Traditional Conelli Christmas Circus in Zurich in the Red Top

You know it’s nearly Christmas when you see the familiar sight of the big red Christmas tent on the Limmat with the words “Conelli” written in bold. The Traditional Conelli Christmas Circus in Zurich in the red top at Bauschänzli takes place this year from 18th November to 31st December.

Right on the banks of the Limmat, the Gasser Family celebrate this amazing Zurich tradition each Christmas season,

Each season’s event runs right through the Christmas and Advent season.

The circus acts are extremely well executed by consummate professionals. There are fabulous acrobatics, poetry, comedy and music and dancers and entertainers. It all takes place close to Bürkliplatz so it is easily accessible by public transport. It is truly entertaining and the acts transition perfectly before your eyes. It doesn’t matter if you don’t speak German as for the most part actions speaks far louder than words and it is a very entertaining evening.

The Conelli Circus is a family business and the event is always evolving. As well as entertainment you can really make a night out of it by enjoying Fondue Chinoise which you can book in advance.

If you’ve never been before then do get some tickets while they’re still available as they are liable to sell out fast and it’s a great event for the whole family. It is also a great idea for company events too. For more information and to buy tickets please go to the Conelli website here.

Conelli Circus Zurich

When: 18th November – 31st December 2022

Where: Bauchschänzli, Zurich

Tel: 052 762 72 72‎

***********************************************

The Header photo is courtesy of Conelli Circus

Feel free to “subscribe to blog” at the top right hand side of the page to keep up with what’s going on in Zurich.

Articles You May Like

**********************************************