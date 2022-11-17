The Traditional Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB 2022

The Tradition of the Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB

24th November – 24th December 2022

The Swarovski Tree at the Christkindlimarkt

Over Christmastime people flock from near and far to visit Zurich to see the magnificent Swarovski Christmas Tree located at the Christmas Market at Zurich main station. In 2020 the markets didn’t take place and sadly there was no tree – but last year both the market and the Swarovski tree were back and they will be again for 2022!

Swarovski Christmas Tree – A Zurich Tradition

The sparkling Swarovski Christmas tree at the Christkindlimarkt has to be one of the most beautiful traditions of Christmas in Zurich. The station, or “HB” as it is often referred to, usually comes alive at Christmas time as the hall is filled with the bustle of the Christkindlimarkt. The Swarovski Tree is donated each year to the Christkindlimarkt and it serves as a beacon of light and beauty and a real centrepiece for the market. The tradition began over 20 years ago and it gives Swarovski the opportunity to highlight its latest Christmas Collection which is always featured at the base of the tree in beautiful glass cabinets. Every year Swarovski produce a new collection to inspire you for Christmas – so there is always something new to view and admire.

The Swarovski Tree 4 Weeks at the Christmas Market in Zurich

The Christmas Market at the station lasts around 4 weeks from the end of November until Christmas Eve. It’s full of bright lights, colour and lots of stall holders eagerly selling their wares.

The beautiful, glittering, 50 ft tall Swarovski tree stands proudly overseeing the HB Christmas market. Bedecked with over 6,000 shimmering Swarovski pieces, the elegant structure dominates the skyline. The tree is covered with tiny lights which change colour intermittently and the sparkles can be seen from all corners of the station.

Swarovski Tree in Zurich

Usually around an hour after the “Lucy” lights are illuminated in Bahnhofstrasse, Zurich’s main shopping street, the lights are switched on the Swarovski tree, shortly after 7pm. As the lights on the tree go on (you can see a video here), applause breaks out across the station and you know that Christmas is definitely on its way!

Here is a video of the Swarovski tree at Zurich HB at the lighting ceremony with an address in German. Please note it is still unclear at the moment whether there will be a lighting ceremony this year or if the lights will simply be switched on.

And a shorter version of the Countdown to the lighting of the tree without the introduction in German:

The Swarovski Christmas Tree & The Christkindli Market

Where: Christkindlimarkt, Haupthalle , Zurich Main Station, 8001 Zürich

Dates: 24th November – 24th December 2022

Opening Times: 10.30am – 9.30pm every day except on 24th December when the market shuts at 4pm

The Christmas Tree is sponsored by Swarovski and is a free attraction.

