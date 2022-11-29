The Zauberpark at the Circle at Zurich Airport

The Zauberpark at Zurich Airport 24th November – 11th December

The Zauberpark at the Circle at Zurich Airport is a great Chistmas attraction for young and old alike. You enter the park at the area of the Circle where the small funicular is located. You can take the funicular to the top but that would mean missing out on the path which take you on a trail of magical illuminations – so it is is definitely best to take the path.

A Colourful Trail of Light Installations

Each of the art installations which makes up this colourful outdoor exhibition is unique and everyone will find their favourite.

Without a doubt mine was the huge face which kept changing expression every millisecond. It was absolutely mesmerising to watch.

Christmas Market Huts With Hot Food and Drink

Once you’ve see the path lined with the installations there is plenty more to explore. There are little Christmas huts selling food and drink – everything from the traditional Bratwurst to a seasonal Raclette or even a red Thai curry!

Each Night a Different Concert at the Zauberpark Zurich Airport

In addition, every night there is a concert. When we were there we saw Bastian Baker and it was a great concert with plenty of audience interaction and a really fun evening.

The Zauberpark continues until 11th December – so if you get the chance to catch it before it finishes, I highly recommend it.

Short Video of Zauberpark at Zurich Airport

The Zauberpark at the Circle Zurich Airport

When: 24th November – 11th December 2022

Open: From 5pm – 10.30pm

Tickets: Various Prices – see prices here or read details below:

The Zauberpark is an experience for young and old, for families and friends, music fans and those interested in culture, as well as the ideal place for Advent aperitifs and Christmas parties.

Music concert, incl. children act and light art. Valid for the whole evening.

Adults (from 16 years) – CHF 42.00

Young people (4 – 15 years) – CHF 19.00

Children Concert, incl. light art. Ticket valid 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., entry before 6 p.m.

Adults (from 16 years) – CHF 25.00

Young people (10 – 15 years) – CHF 10.00

Children (4-9 years) – CHF 5.00

Late Night Walk, Light art only (no concert ticket). Entry from 9:00 p.m.

Adults & children 10 and over – CHF 19.00

Children (4-9 years) – CHF 9.00

Children under 4 years are FREE.

With a Zürcher Kantonalbank card, you can get a 20% discount on all tickets (max. 2 tickets per evening). The ZKB discount is a limited offer and is only valid while available ticket stocks last.

Website: For more information visit the Zauberpark website here

