Top Christmas Events in Zurich 2022

There are lots of fun Christmas events all around Zurich (including the wonderful Christmas Markets) in the run up to Christmas Day and New Year. Here are some of the key ones with details of when they are open.

1. Christmas Markets Zurich from 24th November 2022

Most of the Christmas Markets in Zurich opened on 24th November. The key ones are the Wienachtsmarkt at Bellevue, the Christmas Market at Zurich Main station, the Christmas Markt in the Niederdorf and the market at the Singing Christmas Tree. A further article on this is coming soon! 🙂

You can see a short video of the previous Wienachtsdorf Christmas Market at Bellevue here.

2. Christmas Lights Bahnhofstrasse From 24th November – 6th Jan

The “Lucy” Christmas lights go on in Bahnhofstrasse at 6pm precisely on Thursday 24th November and they will remain on throughout the Christmas and New Year until 6th January.

3. Christmas Sunday Shopping 27th November, 4th & 18th December

At Christmas there is extra time to get all your Christmas gifts as there are 3 Shopping Sundays in the run up to Christmas this year on 27th November and on 4th and 18th December. See details here.

The Singing Christmas Tree in Werdmühleplatz Zurich. is a wonderful sight to behold. There is also a small Christmas Market attached too. Find out more about the Singing Christmas Tree here .

Zurich’s most famous Christmas Market has a very special attraction the Swarovski Christmas Tree! You can see it a the Christkindli market at Zurich Main station from 24th November till 24th December. Find out more about the Swarovski tree here.

You can visit Santa Claus along with his helper, Schmutzli at this house in the Käferberg forest at certain times. See website for details

Standing 8.5m high outside Stadelhofen station the Christmas Pyramid is a great place to visit for a Glühwein with friends or even a raclette. November 24th until 24th December. You can find out more about the tradition of the Weihnachts Pyramide here.

A light festival in the inner courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich which is open daily and where you can also buy tickets for an optional Light Show and a Art Festival. Please note it is closed on 24th & 25th December. Find out more and see some photos here.

We have some more photos of the Illuminarium you can view here.

Taking place at Bürkliplatz until Wednesday 21st December from 10am – 8pm. A perfect Christmas event for all the family. Find out all about Kerzenziehen here

This children only tram is a legend in Zurich! Children are driven round town and entertained by Father Christmas and his fairy helpers. Tickets can be bought online via the Jelmoli website here from 18th November. Find out more here.

11. Fondue Restaurants, Pop Ups Tram & Cruise

There’s nothing better than a fondue when it’s cold outside – Zurich is full of fondue restaurants, fondue pop ups, the Fondue Tram and the Fondue Cruise. More details coming soon!

12. Lichterschwimmen 22nd December 2022

This cute little tradition involves watching hundreds of little lights float down the River Limmat. It takes place on the Thursday before Christmas. Starting from Weinplatz next to the Storchen at 6pm children place little floating lanterns on the Limmat and watch them float by. See more information here.

Swim across the Limmat in the chilly December water! The water temperature will be between 6 and 8 degrees, you need to be over 16 and you have to register first. Regsitrations open on 22nd November. From 1.30pm on Sunday 4th December (only for the brave or the mad!)

Take a look at our photos from a previous Limmat Swimming Event here.

A Fun Run through centre of Zurich on 11th December. Read all about it here.

The Swiss Salto Circus Show takes place from 23rd November until 31st December 2022 in Kloten, near the airport. Website

16. Ice Skating in Zurich

If you fancy ice skating, check out all these great places you can practise this fun Winter Sport.

17. Curling & Fondue at the Dolder Sports

How about going Curling and finishing off with a delicious fondue? You can do both these at the Dolder Sport just up close to the Dolder Grand. Find out more here. Of course if you prefer you could simply go ice skating at the Dolder ice rink followed by a fondue.

18. Winter Magic Uto Kulm Uetliberg 25th Nov 2022 – 23rd Feb 2023

Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. See details here.

19. New Years Fireworks 31st December / 1st January

You can enjoy the New Year fireworks from many locations along the lake, but the top places are ticketed. Visit the Website here

