Top Things To Do at Christmastime in Baden Würtemburg Germany

Did you know that Christmas Markets are thought to have originated in Germany in the late Middle Ages? You can find Christmas Markets all over Europe these days but in Germany alone there are more than 2,500 Christmas markets! In fact, the largest Christmas market in the world is located in Germany too. It’s situated in Dresden (which interestingly is also one of the oldest markets, dating back to 1434 and it boasts over 250 stalls.

Christmas Markets and More in Baden Würtemburg Germany

However, if you’re based in Switzerland and are interested in visiting some German Christmas Markets (and experiencing some other Christmasey events) then you don’t have to go as far as Dresden as there are plenty of great Christmas Markets and Christmas events taking place not far over the border in Baden Würtemburg!

Christmas in Konstanz and on the Bodensee 2022

In fact Konstanz on the other side of Lake Constance has a beautiful Christmas Market as well as a host of other activities to enjoy at this time of year. The Christmas Market runs from 24th November to 22nd December 2022.

Take a look here for information on the Konstanz Christmas Market and other things to in Konstanz in Winter.

The Black Forest – Schwarzwald

The Black Forest as its name suggests is a beautiful area to visit anytime of year but at Christmas it is especially magical. Here are some ideas on things to see and do in the area.:

More Christmas Markets

The Heidelberg Christmas Market runs from 25th November – 22nd December. See all the details here .

. The Christmas Market at Schwetzingen Castle (Kurfürstlicher Weihnachtsmarkt Schwetzingen) runs from 24th November – 22nd December. See details here.

Check out these very pretty Christmas Markets in the Kraichgau Stromberg region – there are a few to choose from. See details here.

Swabian Alps Region Schwäbische Alb

How about visiting Tübingen and discovering their “Chocolart” Festival from 29th Nove – 4th Dec – see details of Chocolart here.

Winter Magic at Hohenzollern Castle – Discover the famous Hohenzollern castle with lots of illuminations and an interesting Winter programme running from 25th November 2022 – 8th January 2023. See details here.

Albgut Münsingen – the Sterne Christmas Market on various dates in November 2022 and in December 2022 – see details here.

Getting There – Discounted Train Travel to Christmas Markets

One thing you might be interested to know is that the SBB has a number special offers over the Christmas period for discounted train travel to Christmas Markets in Switzerland and to some in Germany too Take a look at the SBB website here.

