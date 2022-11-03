Home » Children » Turnip Parade or Rabeliechtli in Richterswil
Räbechilbi Richterswil 12th November 2022

by newinzurich
2 comments

Räbechilbi Richterswil 12th November 2022

 

Photos courtesy of Zurich.com Springer-Foto

Rabeliechtli Turnip Parade Every 2nd Saturday in November

Every second Saturday in November there is a wonderful festival in Richterswil featuring carved out turnips with candles. Dating back to the 1920s this has become a very special celebration attracting over a thousand people to this Swiss town on the shores of Lake Zurich.

Largest Lit Turnip Procession in Europe

Because of Covid it didn’t take place for the last two years, but luckily it is back for 2022! It really is quite a striking event. It is known for being the biggest “lit turnip procession in Europe”, and is truly spectacular with all the little turnips twinkling like hundreds of tiny stars.  Normally there are over 10’000 carved turnips in the town and when the lights are turned off the village looks like something out of a fairytale.

The turnips portray houses, people, animals and objects and many people also decorate he facades of their houses with lights too. There are plenty of hot snacks and refreshments too.

The Churchgoers of Richterswilerberg

A procession takes place each year and at its head is a group of women dressed in black, representing “the churchgoers of Richterswilerberg”. According to tradition they always lit the way to the the village church. So every November the procession is re-enacted with the women leading the way.

The Rabeliechtli Turnip Parade Program

  • from 3 pm Market stallholders sell their wares
  • from 4 pm Concerts at Wisshusplatz and in Poststrasse
  • from 4 pm  Food and drink at Wisshusplatz
  • At 6pm and 8.30 pm the illuminated fountain takes centre stage
  • 6 pm  the procession begins
  • Usually around 8.00 pm the process ion ends and the lights go back on
    PLEASE NOTE: The festival itself is free but you are required to buy badges to support the event once you arrive. The badge or pins usually cost around CHF 8  to CHF 15  – but please check the website below for exact details.

Rabeliechtli Turnip Parade 12th November 2022

For more information on the Turnip Parade click here.

Tip For Turnip Carving At Home

If you are carving your own “Räbli” at home, don’t forget to put it in water until it is needed so that it doesn’t end up all dried up and wrinkly!

No More Illuminated Pumpkin Events at Rudolfingen

Sadly the pumpkin events at Rudolfingen will no longer be taking place anymore. However, please see some photos from a previous event below.

All pumpkin photos were taken by Carmen Sirboiu at the Rudolfingen festival.

The top 3 photos of the Richterswil turnip parade are courtesy of Zurich.com Springer-Foto

2 comments

Heather November 6, 2012 - 6:30 pm

thank you yet again! I have tried to find detailed info about this in the past (eg exact location, times etc) and failed. This is brilliant – hope my kids are not too old for it now!

Reply
newinzurich November 7, 2012 - 12:18 am

So glad this is useful and I hope you and your kids enjoy. Should be a great event!

Reply

