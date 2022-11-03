Home » Sports » What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland
SportsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

by newinzurich
0 comment

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

Plus Invitation to KCZ and Friends Korfball tournament

What is Korfball ?

Korfball was established in Switzerland in 2015 when a group of korfball enthusiasts met for the first time in Lausanne. Korfball itself originates from the Netherlands (Korf is the Dutch word for basket), and it is actually one of only very few mixed sports. Per definition, four women and four men start on the field for each team and try to shoot into a yellow basket with a ball similar to the one used in volleyball. Unlike basketball, dribbling is not allowed and the basket is 3.5m high.

Today, Swiss Korfball counts around 50 members, enrolled in three different clubs: Zürich, Basel and Lausanne. Worldwide, around 70 korfball nations compete against each other. The head office of Swiss Korfball is located in Lausanne, the Olympic Capital, and is since 2015 a member of the International Korfball Federation (IKF).

Geoff Pegler, event photographer for NewInZurich is a member of KCZ as well as President of Swiss Korfball.

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

KCZ and Friends – 12th November 2022 Zürich

Korfball Club Zurich (KCZ) will host its fifth international tournament „KCZ and Friends“ with teams from Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia on Saturday, the 12th of November from 10am. until 5pm. in Zürich.

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

Since Korfball is still small in Switzerland, this is a great opportunity to see korfball played in Switzerland with participation of teams from other European countries.

Geoff and the whole of KCZ hope that this article might trigger your interest to learn more about korfball by visiting us on 12th November 2022 at our KCZ and Friends Tournament. We hope to see you there!

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

KCZ and Friends – 12th November 2022

Where: The school sport center Schauenberg, Lerchenhalde 40, 8046 Zürich

When: Recommended Visit Time: 13:30 – 17:00

 KCZ Contact Details:

Korfball Club Zürich
Grégoire Saerens
Event manager Korfball Club Zürich
gregi@korfballzurich.ch
info@korfballzurich.ch
www.korfballzurich.ch

What Is Korfball and Where To Play It In Switzerland

Swiss Korfball at the European Championship (Division B)

Prior to the KCZ and Friends tournament in Zürich, the Swiss national team (with three players from KCZ and with many more participating at the KCZ and Friends tournament) travel to Turkey at the start of November 2022, for the EU World Korfball Championship Qualification Tournament (Division B) – the next step to qualify for the World Championships in 2023.

All games can be viewed online here.  

Visit the Swiss Korfball Website  

Visit the Zurich Korfball website here 

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Schoggi Tram in Zurich by Honold

Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in Zurich 2022

**************************

You may also like

An Exclusive Dinner with Todd Williamson at Queens...

RhB Railway Sets World Record in Switzerland with...

What To Do In Zurich End of October...

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2022

Cabaret Dekadent – The Exciting Christmas 2022 Edition...

What’s On In Zurich Late October 2022

Sport Shop Time Out Winter Season Opening 2022...

What’s On In Zurich Mid October 2022 Onwards

Expovina Wine Ships – the Wine Boats in...

All Jazzed Up in Zurich – JAZZNOJAZZ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security