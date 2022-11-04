What’s On In Zurich Beginning of November 2022
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! The clocks have gone back and the weather is cooler so it really is beginning to feel that Winter is on the way. Don’t forget to make sure to get your Winter Tyres fitted on your car & check out some other important tips for the colder months. The JAZZNOJAZZ festival is in full swing the Expovina Wine Ships have begun & will continue till 17th November. Secret Dinner Zurich with the theme “Cabaret Dekadent” begins on 10th November and on 9th November, The5 Culinary Event takes place in Zurich. And don’t forget Sport Shop Time Out Winter Opening and 30th Anniversary celebrations are taking place at their store in Uster on 4th & 5th November with lots of fun celebrations and amazing discounts of up to 70%! If you need ideas for a great trip not too far from Zurich then take a look here.
Things To Do In (and around) Zurich Beginning of November 2022
THE HERZBARACKE IS BACK IN ZURICH 1st NOV: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are back on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023.Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
TIME OUT WINTER SEASON OPENING OFFERS 4th & 5th November: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its Winter Opening offers on 5th & 6th November – mark your diaries for a couple of fun packed days with lots of amazing special offers and lots of fun. Sport Shop Time Out Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Read all about the event here.
EXPOVINA WINE SHIPS IN ZURICH 3rd – 17th November
The Expovina Wine Ships are back in Zurich from 3rd – 17th November. Don’t miss this unique Wine Tasting Opportunity on the waters of Lake Zurich.
The Wine Ships are located at Bürkliplatz in Zurich and on each one you can discover different wines. It’s a wine journey on Lake Zurich to many lands without ever having to set sail!
Find out more here.
FOOD LOVERS DAYS AT BRIDGE ZURICH 4th & 5th NOVEMBER: BRIDGE in Europaallee Zurich is full of great food inspiration and on 4th & 5th November they are planning a couple of special Food Lovers Days tasting days with delicious food tasting and music and fun! On Friday 4th for just CHF 35 you can buy a ticket and enjoy tasting delicious food along with a couple of drinks. On Saturday 5th November they have a brunch (a la carte) with free child supervision. It’s a great idea for a get together with friends and family. See details here.
OKTOBERFEST IN ZURICH CONTINUES AT BAUSCHÄNZLI ENDS 5th NOV: Until 5th November Oktoberfest continues at Bauschänzli. See the Zurich Oktoberfest details here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ENDS 6th NOV: Last chance to view the exhibition at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY MUSICAL IN ENGLISH ZURICH 9th – 19th NOV: From 9th – 19th November ZEST are presenting the musical The Bridges of Madison County in Zurich. See details here.
KORFBALL EVENT ZURICH 12th NOVEMBER: Do you know what Korfball is? Well NewInZurich event photographer Geoff Pegler is president of the Swiss Korfball association and wants to invite you to a Korfball event on 12th November. Korfball Club Zurich (KCZ) will host its fifth international tournament “KCZ and Friends” with teams from Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia on Saturday, the 12th November from 10am until 5pm in Zürich. Read all about it (and discover more about Korfball) here.
NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS FOOD EVENTS ON TILL 13th NOV: The Nespresso Gourmet Weeks events are on right now until 13th November and you can enjoy coffee inspired cuisine at a number of great restaurants in German speaking Switzerland right now. We visited Restaurant L’O in Horgen to try out the menu. Find out all about the specially priced Gourmet Weeks menus here.
THE5 GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE IN ZURICH 9th NOV – 18th DEC: Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see 5 talented chefs create an amazing 5 course menu in a unique setting in Zurich. The contest will be drawn on 30th October. Read all about it and enter our contest to win a pair of tickets here.
CABERET DEKADENT SECRET DINNER ZURICH 10th NOV – 17th DEC: Looking for a fun and exciting evening out in Zurich with a delicious 5 course dinner? What could be more special than booking a Secret Dinner “somewhere” in Zurich? It’s a great idea for friends, couples and an amazing idea for company Christmas events too! Read all about Secret Zurich’s Cabaret Dekadent here.
TURNIP PARADE RICHTERSWIL 12th NOV: The famous and very spectacular Richterswil Turnip Parade is back on 12th November.Read all about this great tradition here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION NOW EXTENDED TILL 23rd NOV: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG and is now extended till 23rd November before it moves to its next destination! Find out all about it here.
THURSDAY 24th NOVEMBER LUCY LIGHTS GO ON IN ZURICH: Mark your diaries for Thursday 24th November as that is the day that the Lucy Christmas Lights go on in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. On the same day most of the Christmas Markets will open their doors.
FRIDAY MARKETS AT RAPPERSWIL NOW UNTIL 25th NOVEMBER: Every Friday morning from 7.30 am to 11.00 am there is a Friday Market in Rapperswil with various market traders offering a variety of fresh produce. The Friday Market takes place every Friday until November 25th.
ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th – 27th NOV: An exciting and varied program awaits you at this year’s Arab Film Festival in Zurich. There will be 43 feature and short films from Arab countries, almost all of them as Swiss premieres or first screenings in German-speaking countries. This year’s special focus is on Jordanian and Lebanese cinema. You can see the program booklet here.
ST ANDREWS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR 26th NOV: Don’t miss St Andrew’s Annual Christmas Bazaar taking place on Saturday 26th November from 9am till 2pm. If you would like to donate goods please visit their website. See all the details here.
TODD WILLIAMSON & FRANK TEUFEL EXHIBITION AT QUEENS GALLERY TILL 31st DEC: Read all about Angie’s encounter with American artist Todd Williamson at Queens Kunstgallerie in Zurich. Todd’s exhibition continues until 31st December. Read all about it here.
NIKI DE ST PHALLE EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS ZURICH TILL 8th JAN: A new exhibition has recently opened at the Kunsthaus Zürich with over 100 exhibits by Niki de St Phalle. This female artist is famous for here ‘Nanas’ – one of which is located in Zurich Main Station (see photo above). The exhibition continues until 8th January. Find out more here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER GARTEN NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has opened the doors to its Winter Garten. See more here.
HIRSCHEN AM SEE MEILEN FONDUE CHALET NOW OPEN! The fondue season is just getting underway and Hotel Hirschen Am See has just opened its Fondue Chalet on its cosy rooftop. Address: Seestrasse 856, 8706 Obermeilen. Tel: 044 925 05 00. Visit the Hirschen’s website to make your reservation!
ST MORITZ GOURMET FOOD FESTIVAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE: Tickets for the annual St Moritz Gourmet Food Festival which is taking place in St Moritz from 20th – 28th January go on sale from 2nd November. Find out more here.
A VISIT TO CHINA GARDENS: China Gardens is a beautiful place to visit anytime of year but it looks lovely with the golden foliage of Autumn. There used to be a small admission charge to enter but it is now FREE! Read all about China Gardens here and see a short video clip of it here.
WINTER TIPS WHEN YOU LIVE IN SWITZERLAND: It’s also the time to check that you have booked your car in for Winter tyres and a few other Winter preparations. Take a look here at some tips for the season.
MAKE AN APPLE CRUMBLE: The shops are full of apples right now – so why not make delicious (and very easy) crumble. Here is a recipe for Plum crumble – but you can easily replace the plums with apples if you wish. See recipe here for Plum Crumble.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
31 THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
Photo credit Philipp Schmidli Source Blick TV
RHB RAILWAY WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST PASSENGER TRAIN: Last weekend the RhB Railway set a World Record for the longest passenger train in Switzerland. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
A TRIP TO BERGGASTHAUS AESCHER EBENALP: The iconic Berggasthaus Aescher which became famous after featuring on the cover of National Geographic is always worth a trip. There are several lovely hikes you can do there. Read more about it here.
A HIKE TO BEAUTIFUL LAKE PALPUOGNA: How about a hike to Lake Palpuogna in Graubunden? A beautiful place to visit. Read all about it here.
TRIP TO BLAUSEE IN AUTUMN: Blausee is beautiful at any time of the year but particularly so in Autumn. Take a look here.
TRAVEL TO TICINO FROM CHF 20 WITH TRENO GOTTARDO: Why not take a trip to Locarno in Ticino from Zurich or Basel from as little as CHF 20. Read all about it here.
ACTION PASS FOR OVER 60s UNTIL 30th NOV: If you are or know someone over 60, tell them about the ZVV Action Pass Offer which is a great Travel pass with lots of freebies! See details of the ZVV Action Pass here.
EASY CIRCULAR AUTUMN HIKE NEAR ELGISAU : How about this easy circular hike which takes in beautiful Autumnal views near the river Rhine in Eglisau.Read all about it here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Do check beforehand if the gondolas are running right now. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
NEW BOSCH FLAGSHIP STORE IN ZURICH – NOW OPEN!: If you’re looking for new household gadgets or even white goods or perhaps an oven for your home, there is a great new place in Zurich! Bosch have opened their flagship store in a great location right on Paradeplatz in the centre of town. The large store is on two levels and has a multitude of gadgets and electrical devices on display. What’s more is that you can test them out and get advice and they even have a test kitchen too. They also have some great opening offers on right now. The store opening took place last week and you can see a short clip of it here. Find out more about the Bosch store in Paradeplatz here. Address: Paradeplatz 4, 8001 Zürich
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
DERMANENCE – SKINCEUTICALS CUSTOM DOSE: If you’re looking for a skin care serum which is tailored exactly to the needs of your skin why not visit Dermanence in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich and get a personalised one based on your skin’s need which is tailored just for YOU? Read all about this exclusive service offered by Skinceuticals and Dermanence here.
NEED A FAMILY PORTRAIT FOR CHRISTMAS OR A HEADSHOT FOR A CV? Then contact Carmen for friendly and professional photography at a reasonable price. Visit www.Carmen.photo here
LOOKING FOR A GOOD BARBER IN ZURICH?: Whether it’s for a haircut, a beard trim or contour or even an anti-ageing facial, the Good Berbers in Zurich can help you with all these services and are highly recommended! Read all about The Good Barbers Zurich here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A PRESENT? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
LOOKING FOR A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a present for someone in Zurich, how about this great poster. See details of the exclusive Zurich poster here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
